Dechert Elects 31 New Partners - Includes 22 in US

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert today announced that a class of 31 lawyers from around the world will be elected to the partnership, effective January 1, 2022. The largest new partner class in recent firm history, these extraordinarily diverse and talented lawyers span 11 offices in six countries on three continents, ranging from Charlotte to Singapore, and encompass all the firm's dispute and transactional practices.

"Over the years, Dechert has grown in size, and the needs of our clients have grown in complexity," said Andy Levander, chair of the firm's Policy Committee. "From data privacy and cryptocurrency to cutting edge cross-border transactions to complex financial instruments and game-changing litigation, our clients are facing an unprecedented range of new issues. It takes a diverse, deeply talented and highly specialized global team to help our clients navigate these and other unique challenges. We're proud to welcome these 16 women and 15 men from around the world to our partnership, and we are confident that they will continue to deliver extraordinary work for our clients."

"The size and breadth of this new class is a testament to our successes in growing in our key practices and geographies," said CEO Henry Nassau. "More importantly, it's also a testament to the depth of the talent and commitment within our associate and counsel ranks. Whether they began their careers as summer associates, trainees, or joined the firm more recently, each of these 31 individuals have already demonstrated a commitment to high-quality client service. We know that they will continue to raise the bar in the years to come as both partners and leaders in our firm."

The full class of new partners includes:

Matthew J. Armstrong , New York , Finance and Real Estate

Linda Ann Bartosch , Philadelphia , Finance and Real Estate

Paul Bennett IV , Philadelphia , Corporate and Securities

Claire Bentley , London , Financial Services

Andrew H. Braid , Philadelphia , Employee Benefits

Julia Chapman , Philadelphia , Antitrust/Competition

May Chiang , New York , Trial, Investigations and Securities

George Davis , New York , Global Tax

Mark Dillon , Dublin , Financial Services

J. Ian Downes , Philadelphia , Labor

Cyril Fiat, Paris , Financial Services

Evan Flowers , London , Trial, Investigations and Securities

Timothy Goh , Singapore , Corporate and Securities

Nitya Kumar Goyal , Philadelphia , Finance and Real Estate

Elizabeth Ann Guidi , New York , Global Tax

Jacqueline Harrington , New York , Product Liability and Mass Torts

David A. Herman , New York , Financial Restructuring

Jennifer Insley-Pruitt , New York , Intellectual Property

Carina Klaes-Staudt , Munich , Corporate and Securities

Angelina X. Liang , New York , Corporate and Securities

Melanie MacKay , Chicago , Trial, Investigations and Securities

Sarah E. Milam , New York , Finance and Real Estate

Ross L. Montgomery , London , Corporate and Securities

Daniel S. Mozes , Philadelphia , Corporate and Securities

Daniel Natoff, London , Trial, Investigations and Securities

Sophie Pelé, Paris , Antitrust/Competition

Benjamin Sadun , Los Angeles , Product Liability and Mass Torts

Tyler Stevens , Charlotte, Finance and Real Estate

Anna Tomczyk , New York , Corporate and Securities

Lindsay Trapp , New York , Financial Services

Katherine Unger Davis , Philadelphia , Product Liability and Mass Torts

