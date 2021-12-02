Stax Appoints Former K2 Integrity and AlixPartners Executive Jayson Traxler to Management Team

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax Inc., an analytically driven, global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, and investment banks, today announced the appointment of Jayson Traxler as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Working with the Stax management team, Jayson will drive, develop, and implement the company's strategic initiatives and improve operations in all functions of the business.

"With 20+ years of experience in the sector, Jayson understands private equity needs and has helped specialized consulting firms grow both organically and through M&A, and sees the trade-offs between the two," said Rafi Musher, Founder and CEO of Stax. "Jayson's experience driving growth at AlixPartners and K2 Integrity demonstrates understanding how to build a services firm focused on private equity, opportunities for both talent and tech improvement, and the constantly evolving needs of our clients," added Mark Bremer, Stax President.

"Having worked with leading management teams serving the private equity sector to profitably grow their businesses and having reviewed hundreds of potential acquisitions in the space, I truly see Stax's tremendous growth potential," said Traxler. "Stax has developed strong client relationships, a world-class leadership team, and a differentiated product offering. I'm excited to help the firm in my new role to continue to drive the value of the current platform by enhancing the infrastructure for client delivery and working with the management team to further expand talent development, the firm's footprint, and capabilities."

Jayson brings a proven track record of guiding companies through transformation and driving both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. With a particular focus on human capital, he has delivered value accretive programs that increase efficiency and effectiveness, transform data into insights, improve governance and increase headcount, product offerings, and market presence.

Prior to joining Stax, he held senior executive positions at leading professional services firms including AlixPartners and K2 Integrity where he developed and led growth and operational functions such as strategy, investments, corporate development, and M&A. Earlier in his career he was a management consultant, investment banker, and private equity investor. Jayson graduated from The College of William & Mary, magna cum laude and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He has also attended Harvard Business School's Leading Professional Services Firms executive education program where he focused on human capital management.

