Miami-Based Startup Global RCG Recognized as a Top 25 Immigration Company

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Residency & Citizenship Group ("Global RCG"), a leader in global mobility, has been named one of the Top 25 Immigration Companies in the world by Uglobal. The eagerly anticipated annual awards honor the best in the industry – top agents, attorneys, developers and immigration companies. Uglobal is the well-known publisher of the Uglobal Immigration Magazine and leading platform for anyone taking part in citizenship and residency by investment programs worldwide.

The honor underscores the successful execution of Global RCG's ambitious mission, launched just over a year ago: to democratize the right to live, work or retire anywhere in the world. "By removing friction which too often hinders the free movement of human capital, we aim to catalyze access to untapped opportunities by talented individuals, often immigrants, who remain trapped behind antiquated immigration laws'' said Rogelio Caceres, founder and CEO of Global RCG, a tech-enabled services firm which helps sovereign individuals achieve their professional, quality of life, and wealth preservation objectives. "In the pandemic era, why should our right to live where and when we want be solely dictated by the country we happen to be born in?" continued Caceres.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Global RCG built a globally-diversified platform of "mobility assets''- residency and citizenship solutions ranging from digital nomad and skills-based visas to ancestry-based citizenship as well other types of foreign residency permits. "As a firm founded and run by first generation immigrants, we viscerally understand the impact sovereign residency rights can have over a life's trajectory.""said Maneesha Mukhi, Global RCG's Chief Marketing Officer. She added: "In order for hard-working professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to seize the best opportunities and reach their potential, they must understand the dynamic breadth and range of potential residency and citizenship programs available today- in order to take advantage of the solution(s) that suits them best."

Global RCG is a tech-enabled advisory services firm providing consumers and enterprises with reliable, timely and cost-effective access to safe, vibrant and attractive destinations in 35 countries around the world. It operates a mobility assets platform powered by real-time, on-the-ground insights and capable of generating highly individualized residency solutions, which are customized to help its clients achieve their professional and lifestyle goals. Founded and run by first generation immigrants, the firm provides successful entrepreneurs, retirees and professionals at remote work-friendly companies with unfettered access to 35 countries around the world including: Germany, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, the UAE, Ireland, Italy, the UK, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Australia, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit: https://globalrcg.com

