IGT Reaffirms Responsible Gaming Leadership with World Lottery Association Certification

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its lottery operations, including iLottery, have been recertified by the World Lottery Association ("WLA") for WLA's Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers. WLA created the responsible gaming standards to minimize the impact of problem gambling by promoting a worldwide accreditation program for gaming industry operators and suppliers.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"Responsible gaming is engrained into the fabric of what we do at IGT, from our products to our people and programs, it remains at the forefront of all decisions," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "This recertification from WLA reinforces our leadership and commitment as a responsible vendor, as well as demonstrates the effectiveness of our responsible gaming technologies that we provide to our lottery customers worldwide."

"IGT is one of the most influential responsible gaming leaders in the gaming industry," said Mélissa Azam, WLA Senior Corporate Social Responsibility Manager. "Its decades-long responsible gaming commitment spans the Company's products and solutions and is a key component of its corporate culture. The WLA fully supports this recertification for IGT's lottery operations and congratulates IGT on its continuing dedication to responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility."

A WLA-approved assessor, EY, conducted the assessment of IGT's lottery operations to determine its WLA recertification. EY provided an independent auditor's report on IGT's alignment with the eight sections of the WLA standards, including research, employee programs, product and service development, remote gaming environment, advertising and marketing communications, client awareness, stakeholder engagement and reporting.

IGT continues to reinforce its commitment to responsible gaming by adhering to eight globally adopted Responsible Gaming Guidelines; working collaboratively with its Responsible Gaming Advisory Group; launching tailored employee e-learning courses on responsible gaming and problem gambling; publicly releasing its corporate wide responsible gaming policy; and continually updating and following its global advertising and marketing communications Code of Principles.

