Ricoh USA, Inc. Named to ChannelE2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2021 Fourth-Annual List Honors Leading MSPs for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud & More

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance information resource, has named Ricoh USA, Inc. to the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2021 (http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250).

Channel E2E Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs

The list and research identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more. The research also pinpoints MSPs that increasingly address public cloud security for end-customers.

The rankings are based on ChannelE2E's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed cloud services. The fourth-annual list highlights growing momentum for cloud-focused MSPs, and growing investments in managed cloud security services.

"As an integrated services provider and partner, receiving a recognition like this for the second year in a row, is a testament to the value we bring our customers day in and day out," said Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President, Technology and Head of Digital Services Center, Ricoh North America. "We empower digital transformations because we build flexible hybrid cloud and IT services sensing the needs of our customers and continuously adapting to anticipate their future requirements. Innovation requires agility and we're honored to be recognized for our contributions as a top managed IT services provider."

Highlights from the associated ChannelE2E research include:

Public Cloud MSP Revenue Growth : MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $37 million in public cloud revenues in 2021, up 27% from 2020.

Geography : MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 56% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of the United States .

Public Cloud Platforms Supported: 82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (67%), Google Cloud Platform (33%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (25%).

Largest Revenue Share: 53% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (35%).

Cybersecurity: Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services.

M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the public cloud MSP sector.

The Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list and research were overseen by Editorial Director Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250.

As a part of its North American business strategy, Ricoh recently unveiled its Digital Services Center, a centralized structure for the incubation and development of Ricoh's Digital Services strategy, portfolio and roadmap. The Digital Services Center helps address evolving customer needs and empowers digital transformation. A significant part of Ricoh's service delivery capabilities involves consulting with customers and partners on digital transformation initiatives leveraging IT services to accelerate that journey. The growth of the Center and Ricoh's IT Services has enabled customers to transform their data, business processes and operating infrastructure.

About ChannelE2E

ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance information resource, is the leading digital brand for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners and strategic investors seeking to maximize their business valuations, mitigate business risk and maximize security -- from Entrepreneur to Exit. Visit www.ChannelE2E.com .

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.