Nick Heidfeld Reports On Battista Development Ahead Of Deliveries In 2022 - Automobili Pininfarina Test and Development Driver Nick Heidfeld has completed a comprehensive assessment of the production-intent Battista, ahead of client deliveries in 2022

CAMBIANO, Italy, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Battista pure-electric hyper GT nears its final phsase of development and customer deliveries early in 2022, revered racer and Automobili Pininfarina Test and Development Driver Nick Heidfeld has taken the opportunity to appraise the most powerful Italian sports car ever created, on road and track near the company's engineering and operations centre in northern Italy.

Automobili Pininfarina's engineers have worked with ex-Formula One and Formula E driver Nick Heidfeld since the start of the Battista development programme. Nick said: "It has been a real privilege to play a part in developing Battista, which represents a significant evolution in the world of hyper and luxury cars. From the first time I experienced Battista's performance in 2019 in an advanced simulator, to today on road and track, I believe the Automobili Pininfarina team has successfully developed a unique hyper GT that is enormous fun, as well as incredibly fast."

As the most powerful production car to ever come out of Italy, engineering excellence has been the constant throughout development, and the tailored driving experience provided by the Battista's advanced e-powertrain and bespoke driving dynamics has impressed Heidfeld throughout.

The full 1,900 hp is experienced in Furiosa mode, which also utilises the full torque available from the four independent electric motors, combining to deliver a 0-100 km/h time of less than two seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h. Originally projected to produce 2,300 Nm of torque, Battista is now developing an increased 2,360 Nm. This comes from two 250 kW motors at the front, and two 450 kW motors at the rear, with 280 Nm of torque for each front motor and 900 Nm at each rear motor.

Nick Heidfeld said: "In this test I was able to drive Battista with full power available. The effect under acceleration is completely mindbending – drivers will never bore of the experience, no matter how many times they feel it. This road car sprints faster than a Formula 1 car, and in Furiosa mode, I was left with a huge grin on my face every time. Every client that experienced Battista with me was positively overwhelmed by the experience – there is simply nothing like it."

Heidfeld continued: "Battista is a beautiful piece of design, and its formidable presence is now enhanced by its unique exterior sound. With Battista in Furiosa mode, the exterior sound is at its most audible setting and it instantly made me smile on approach. You hear Battista before you see it - the car appears 'alive', and it helps develop an emotional connection that I honestly did not expect. The team had a tough target to hit here, and I believe this strategy is now proving a success."

Four independent high-performance electric permanent-magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) independently distribute power to each wheel through the Battista's advanced torque vectoring system, which delivers infinitely variable driving dynamics.

The system recuperates and transfers electrical energy without using the brakes – the active energy shifting takes place directly via the four electric motors, resulting in a much faster, more precise and efficient shift of torque compared with torque vectoring by braking.

Control of the driving experience is provided by a beautifully-milled rotary dial, ergonomically situated right next to the driver, allowing for quick changes in driving mode between Pura, Calma, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere settings – each one lending a unique character to the Battista's drive, perfectly adapted to a range of driving conditions.

Heidfeld said: "The handling on open roads – even on unpredictable surfaces – proved Battista to be beautifully balanced. Just how a hyper GT should feel. Battista's performance on track had already surprised and impressed me after I experienced it in Nardo earlier this year, so my expectations on this occasion were set high. This test however confirmed that the team has achieved its target of creating a new type of hyper GT which is rewarding on all surfaces. The ride quality and damping both feel excellent, and the steering feels natural and the perfect fit for what we want to achieve in Battista. I am very sensitive to steering feel as a racing driver, and the sweet spot here is for it to feel light yet connected, and direct yet smooth."

Calibrated using thousands of miles of software simulation before being introduced to development cars, the driving modes allow the driver to fine-tune the driving experience and unlock both the full potential of the advanced torque vectoring system and honed characteristics of the Battista as a hyper GT.

Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer remarked: "Our cooperation with Nick Heidfeld started in 2019, when he participated in the first physical ergonomic test of the Battista interior model; evaluating the driving position and the proposed HMI system. This was followed by him 'virtually' testing Battista in an advanced driving simulator where we started to tune the hyper GT's bespoke chassis dynamics set-up. Nick has been a brilliant partner throughout the whole development programme, not only for his driving skills and unique experience in both Formula 1 and Formula E, but also for his ability to evaluate and improve the programme in its various stages of development by delivering the anticipated view of our customers.

"This input was essential as we aimed to combine the extreme performance of a hypercar with a much wider spectra of usability in Battista, where outstanding power and torque are always accessible, safe and enjoyable on roads every day. Battista now has incredibly refined body and axle balance, perfect integration of e-powertrain and chassis domain controls, and optimum specific calibrations of its five Drive Modes. Coupled with its highly-connected User Interface and unique Sound Experience, Battista is now redefining the essence of Granturismo."

BATTISTA TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

PERFORMANCE

Range: up to 500 km

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: Under 2.0 seconds

Acceleration 0-300 km/h: Under 12.0 seconds

Power output: 1,900 hp

Max. torque: 2,360 Nm

Top speed: 350 km/h

Drive: All-wheel drive with full torque vectoring

Driving modes:

BRAKES

Brembo CCMR carbon-ceramic 390 mm discs with six-piston calipers front and rear

WHEELS

Standard: 20-inch forged aluminium front and rear 'Prezioso' wheels, or:

Optional: 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged aluminium 'Impulso' wheels

TYRES

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R

BODY

Full-carbon fibre monocoque with carbon fibre body panels Aluminium crash structure front and rear

BATTERY PACK

Layout: T-shaped liquid-cooled lithium-ion

Supplier: Rimac Automobili

Battery energy: 120 kWh

CHARGING

DC fast charging capability at up to 250 kW

PRICING

From €1.98 million plus local taxes

EDITOR'S NOTES

THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,360 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a simulated WLTP range of over 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 Battistas will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

