Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Trial Attorneys Named to 2021 Super Lawyers All three Partners at the Nashville-based civil trial law firm of Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge have been selected to the 2021 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers and regional Top 50 and Top 100 Super Lawyers lists.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Partners Randall L. Kinnard, Daniel L. Clayton, and Mark S. Beveridge have once again been included in the annual Super Lawyers list – an achievement all three have earned every year since 2006.

All three Partners also earned additional distinction in two of Super Lawyers' premier "Top" listings:

Top 50: 2021 Nashville Super Lawyers

Top 100: 2021 Tennessee Super Lawyers

What a Super Lawyers Selection Means

Super Lawyers is an annual attorney ranking publication that features lawyers who've excelled in their areas of practice while garnering the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

Each year, the Super Lawyers editorial team vets thousands of potential candidates using a multi-phase selection process, independent evaluations, and third-party peer review. These evaluations assess over a dozen criteria of success, including an attorney's noteworthy verdicts and settlements, special certifications, pro bono and professional service, and scholarly engagements.

Following independent research and peer evaluations, Super Lawyers selects attorneys with the most votes in their region for recognition in one of several regional publications. Mid-South Super Lawyers, for example, includes attorneys from Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

In total, less than 5% of all attorneys in active practice are named to Super Lawyers. Even fewer are awarded special distinction among the prestigious Top 50 or Top 100 Super Lawyers listings, which recognize the highest rated attorneys by major metro area and state.

About Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge

Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is one of Tennessee's most trusted personal injury and civil trial law firms.

Helmed by attorneys continually named to Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America®, and Nashville Business Journal's "Best of the Bar," the firm has recovered millions of dollars for clients in complex claims involving medical malpractice, product liability, wrongful death, and serious personal injury. Among the firm's record of success are numerous multi-million recoveries and record-setting verdicts and settlements, including the largest medical malpractice recovery in Tennessee history ($22.2 million) and a $55 million jury verdict in a high-profile invasion of privacy lawsuit against a Nashville hotel and stalker.

For more information, visit www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com.

