Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call On December 17

Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, December 17, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ETGene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss second quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session.  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

8:30 am ET, Friday, December 17, 2021



Where:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/43770 



How:

Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-800-263-0877 and provide the conference passcode 6941295.

About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/340562/darden_restaurants__inc__logo.jpg

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2022-second-quarter-conference-call-on-december-17-301434271.html

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial

