Agena Bioscience® and Manchester University Announce Partnership to Provide Educational Resources to the Pharmacogenomics Industry

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agena Bioscience® (part of Mesa Labs' Clinical Genomics Division), a global provider of genetic testing solutions, today announced a partnership with Manchester University (MU) to expand awareness and access to PGx educational resources. MU is a leading institution providing innovative pharmacogenomic (PGx) educational programs within healthcare and laboratory sciences.

This partnership will enable Agena Bioscience to promote and offer its customers the established MU PGx programs, including the Graduate Certificate in PGx or Master of Science in PGx degree. Both programs are fully online and delivered by Manchester University faculty. The PGx Graduate Certificate is comprised of five courses aimed at providing in-depth education to enhance the clinical capabilities of health care professionals. The MU Master of Science in PGx program provides unparalleled depth and breadth in pharmacogenomics, covering human genetics, bioinformatics, pharmacokinetics, and more.

"Our relationship with Agena stems from the mutual goal of expanding the awareness of pharmacogenetic testing and its importance to the future of precision medicine. We believe that pharmacogenomics will increasingly enable physicians and other clinicians to prescribe the right dose of the right medicine at the right time, which ultimately leads to better healthcare outcomes. Our educational programs are aimed at producing applied scientists with opportunities for careers in the PGx laboratory industry, translational companies, and healthcare systems," stated W. Thomas Smith, Pharm.D., J.D., Dean of Pharmacy and Graduate Life Sciences at Manchester University. "We are thrilled to partner with Agena Bioscience, an industry leader in the PGx space, to offer our programs to a broader audience."

Peter Dansky, President of Agena Bioscience, expressed enthusiasm about this development, stating, "As a leading provider of PGx testing tools, we are proud to work with Manchester University to provide unique offerings that address our customers' desire to increase their knowledge and proficiency in pharmacogenomics. This partnership highlights our commitment to improving healthcare through precision medicine."

Pharmacogenomics has gained enormous popularity in recent years and is spearheading progress in precision medicine. With this partnership, Agena Bioscience and Manchester University strive to provide additional educational resources to support continued growth in this exciting field.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

About Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience develops, manufactures, and supplies genetic analysis systems and reagents, including the MassARRAY® System. The system is a highly sensitive, cost-effective, mass spectrometry-based platform for high-throughput genetic analysis and is used globally in diverse clinical diagnostic and research fields such as infectious diseases, cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies, inherited genetic disease testing, pharmacogenetics, agricultural genomics, and clinical research. Agena received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its MassARRAY SARS-CoV-2 Panel in October 2020. For more information about Agena, visit www.agenabio.com.

About Manchester University

Manchester University offers more than 70 areas of undergraduate study, three master's programs (accountancy, athletic training, and pharmacogenomics), a professional doctorate in pharmacy, and a dual degree in pharmacy and pharmacogenomics to about 1,400 students from 26 states and 19 countries.

