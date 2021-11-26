- The two-day Cyber event features savings across Target's entire assortment, including furniture, bedding and bath, apparel, and beauty

Target Unveils First Look at Cyber Deals, Available Nov. 28-29

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today revealed its two-day Cyber event deals, kicking off Sunday, Nov. 28, and running through Monday, Nov. 29. The online sales event includes deep discounts on the season's must-have items, including furniture, bedding and bath, apparel, and beauty. Delivering the ultimate in ease and convenience, guests can get many of the Cyber deals the same day they make a purchase using Target's contactless delivery and pickup options – no membership required.

"We know that value and an easy experience are paramount to our guests as they shop for the holidays and prepare to entertain for the season – and we continue to see remarkable growth in both our digital business and same-day services," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, Target. "By offering incredible Cyber deals and continuing our Holiday Best offers into December, we're giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for all of their holiday needs."

Shop Cyber Deals Nov. 28-29

Target's two-day Cyber event will take place Sunday and Monday, Nov. 28-29, on Target.com and the Target App.

Top offers available Sunday and Monday:

Up to 60% on videogames for Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation

Up to 50% on headphones from Bose, Beats and more

Up to 25% on TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and more

Apple offers with savings up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods

Up to 50% off select home furniture

Up to 40% off select bedding and bath

30% off select apparel and accessories

Top offers available on Monday:

25% off select beauty and cosmetics

25% off select vitamins and nutrition items, vaporizers and humidifiers, and essential oils and diffusers

Extra 15% off small appliances

Week-long Holiday Best Deals Continue In-Store and at Target.com through December

Helping guests save all season long, Target is continuing its week-long Holiday Best deals into December, available in-store and at Target.com. Whenever a deal is advertised as "Holiday Best," guests can shop confidently knowing they are getting the retailer's best planned price of the season. Holiday Best deals for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4 include:

Up to 50% off select tech, including:

Up to 30% off select kitchen items

Up to 35% off vacuums

Up to 40% off select holiday trees

Spend $20 , save $5 on books

Shop Easy and Save Big this Holiday Season

With many Cyber and week-long Holiday Best deals available via the retailer's free same-day services – Order Pickup and Drive Up – Target is making it easier than ever to shop and save big this holiday season, no membership required. The retailer's free and easy-to-use loyalty program with more than 100 million members, Target Circle, also offers guests a chance to earn 1% on every purchase and direct a portion of purchases to local and national nonprofit organizations.

In addition, Target invites guests to shop confidently with its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The retailer will match the price if it goes lower at Target through Dec. 24.

For more information on the latest deals, visit Target.com and the Target App. Get a closer look at the retailer's seasonal plans on Target's holiday press hub.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

