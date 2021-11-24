RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. to Participate In 2021 Stephens Investment Conference

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., announced today that Chief Financial Officer Karri Callahan and President of Motto Franchising, LLC Ward Morrison are scheduled to appear at the 2021 Stephens Investment Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CST.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.)

A link to the live webcast of the Fireside Chat, as well as the replay, will be available at https://investors.remaxholdings.com.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 175 offices across almost 40 states.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.