PlantFuel® a premium plant-based nutritional supplement brand is now available on Amazon PlantFuel plans to turbo charge its digital channel sales with help from the world's biggest online marketplace.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: PLFLF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, today announces it's plant-based supplements are now available on Amazon.

PlantFuel (PRNewsfoto/PlantFuel Life Inc.)

PlantFuel® was founded by Brad Pyatt, a nutrition industry veteran and former NFL athlete, who is bringing the next big thing to sports nutrition and plant-based consumers.

"We are excited to launch on Amazon, which we believe will enable us to reach a broader audience, introduce much-needed alternatives to current whey-based supplements and solidify PlantFuel® as a category leader in performance nutrition," comments Pyatt. "After our initial conversations with Amazon, the interest was high on both sides to introduce our innovative plant-based products to millions of Amazon's customers who are looking for premium nutrition but may not have found much in the plant-based space, until now."

Furthermore, in the coming weeks, PlantFuel's Brand Store will launch on Amazon, which will include PlantFuel's branded content. According to statista.com and eMarketer, 63 percent of online shoppers go to Amazon to start searching for products, which we believe will increase brand awareness and customer acquisition.

"As the founder of PlantFuel, my mission was simple: to create a new frontier in plant-based supplement initiatives by expanding the current landscape with the ingredient technologies. We are only using the latest, greatest innovations for our wellness platform," confirms Pyatt. "Our team of leading physicians and formulators has worked for years to bridge the gap between traditional sports nutrition and plant-based ingredients. Until now, no plant-based products could match what the sports nutrition category was doing. Our trailblazing line of plant-based sports nutrition supplements solves this dilemma, finally giving athletes and consumers effective plant-based sports nutrition products to maximize peak performance."

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: ir@plantfuel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.