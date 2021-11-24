Hometown Lenders Sponsoring Rising Golf Star Jovan Rebula

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL) today announced the company has entered into an agreement to sponsor rising international golf sensation Jovan Rebula.

(PRNewsfoto/Hometown Lenders)

He is set to compete in the European Tour's upcoming Joburg Open and Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The nephew of Hall of Famer Ernie Els, Rebula graduated from Auburn University this past spring following an All-American collegiate career. In 2018, he became the second South African native in history to win The Amateur Championship.

Rebula currently resides in Birmingham, Alabama, as he embarks on his professional golf career.

HTL is a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry.

"We are proud to sponsor Jovan, who has made a hometown of his own in our home state," said HTL Founder and CEO Billy Taylor. "He is one of the top up-and-coming golfers in the world, and we're proud to make him an honorary member of the HTL family. Hometown Lenders looks forward to many years of success through this partnership."

Rebula's Career Highlights:

Arnold Palmer Cup International Team (2018, 2019)

First Team All-SEC (2019, 2020)

Georgia Cup Champion (2019)

Global Golf Post All-Amateur Team (2019)

Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award Semifinalist (2019)

Kiawah Classic Medalist at 13-under 64-66-73--203 (11/3-11/5/2019)

PING All-American Honorable Mention (2018, 2019)

PING All-American Third Team (2020)

PING All-Southeast Region (2018, 2019, 2020)

SEC Championship Medalist at 8-under 68-67-67--202 (4/24-4/26/2019)

SEC Freshman of the Week (3/8/2017, 4/11/2017)

SEC Golfer of the Week (2/19/2020)

Second Team All-SEC (2018)

SGA Amateur of the Month (June, 2019)

World Amateur Team Championship (2019)

Career Low 18: 64 - Kiawah Classic first round (11/3/2019)

Career Low 36: 130 - Kiawah Classic first and second rounds (11/3-11/4/2019)

Career Low 54: 202 (2x) - SEC Championship (4/24-4/26/2019)

For more information visit www.htlenders.com.

