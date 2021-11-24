Governor Ige Announces Hawaiʻi Is Open For Business, Lifts Many Pandemic Restrictions

HONOLULU, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor David Ige today joined Hawaiʻi's Mayors in announcing the lifting of many pandemic restrictions on December 1, signaling that Hawaiʻi is once again open for business.

"These steps serve to revitalize our visitor industry at an appropriate time, with our state's vaccination rate ranked among the highest in the nation, coupled with the health safeguards for domestic travelers that are required by Hawaiʻi's Safe Travels program. The modified federal restrictions on international arrivals and the continuation of Hawaiʻi's indoor mask mandate provide additional safeguards," said HTA President & Chief Executive Officer John De Fries.

In addition to today's announcement from the Governor, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the lifting of capacity limits and social distancing requirements for events on Oʻahu, a key to resuming meetings and conventions at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center and various resort properties.

"Capacity restrictions being lifted for events on O'ahu is welcomed news for Hawai'i's meetings, conventions and incentives (MCI) market and the Hawai'i Convention Center, as it will allow us to retain group bookings and secure new group business," De Fries said. "The announcement gives meeting planners added confidence to book events and reassure attendees they will have a safe and memorable visit here in the Hawaiian Islands."

"Today's announcements are another welcomed sign of Hawaiʻi's recovery, allowing businesses to return to full capacity, resulting in a better experience for visitors and local residents alike," De Fries said.

The Hawai'i Tourism Authority is the State of Hawai'i agency responsible for strategically managing its support of the tourism industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawai'i's leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure tourism's sustainability and the benefits it brings to residents and communities statewide.

