The Westin Galleria Houston and The Westin Oaks Houston at The Galleria Unveil Fully Redesigned Event Space A cosmopolitan vibe with familiar ambiance, The Westin Galleria and The Westin Oaks Houston boast a memorable luxurious experience, just steps from The Galleria mall in Uptown Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Galleria Houston and The Westin Oaks Houston at The Galleria have transformed their event spaces for all occasions.

The Westin Galleria Monarch Ballroom

Situated within The Galleria mall, the two iconic Westin hotels are a one stop destination for any celebration and offer an array of activities for guests for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the heart of Houston.

The Westin Galleria and The Westin Oaks Houston boast over 90,000 square feet of reinvented event space, able to celebrate intimate events and grand parties of up to 1,200 guests. Prepared to host premier experiences, The Westin hotels procure lasting memories within their dynamic location, coupled with the services afforded by a dedicated event management team to ensure every event is produced flawlessly.

"Our hotels' ethos is all about customer service," says Nicki Helsel, Director of Catering Sales. "We are here to make sure your event is an enriching experience so you can simply revel in the joy of your day."

The tenured staff pride themselves on a legacy of local expertise spanning over fifty years. From delicious, customizable cuisine to fit any dietary or Kosher needs, to personalized event solutions, an occasion at The Westin Galleria and The Westin Oaks Houston is masterfully planned from start to finish.

No matter how guests choose to celebrate, The Westin Galleria Houston and The Westin Oaks Houston are committed to providing a sophisticated backdrop for every event in mind. Each of the 23 venues has a personality of their own; from the contemporary ballroom with a modern aesthetic, to classic spaces with grand chandeliers, or choose from one of our two ballrooms in the sky with panoramic views of Houston as your backdrop. With multiple available spaces to celebrate, weddings can be fully hosted throughout the hotels be it a rehearsal dinner, ceremony, or reception.

Guests can rejuvenate in the redesigned guestrooms with king Heavenly Beds®, floor to ceiling window views and over thirty-five luxurious suites to allow for true relaxation. The Heavenly Suite was built with the bridal party in mind featuring a dressing room with vanity mirrors and lighting, full bar and kitchen with enough space for all to enjoy. For a more masculine feel, the Skyline and Texan suites emulate soft leather accents and blue tones throughout the living area, kitchen, bar and bedrooms. Focus on wellness is the key as guests experience the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios with Peloton bikes, on-site restaurants and bars, as well as the executive lounge with breakfast, coffee and snacks throughout the day.

With health and safety top of mind, The Westin Galleria and The Westin Oaks Houston feature elevated standards of cleanliness that follow Marriott International's Commitment to Clean protocols, including the use of electrostatic sprayers to sanitize surfaces throughout the hotel.

For more information on The Westin Galleria Houston, please visit the website here and follow @westingalleriahouston on Instagram and Facebook. For more information on The Westin Oaks Houston at The Galleria, please visit the website here and follow @westinoakshouston on Instagram and Facebook. Download more images here.

About The Westin Galleria Houston

The AAA Four-Diamond hotel is an iconic landmark, steps away from some of Uptown Houston's biggest and most popular attractions including The Galleria mall, George R Brown Convention Center and Houston Botanic Garden. Possessing a cosmopolitan vibe and modern sophistication, The Westin Galleria Houston features 469 stylish guestrooms including 19 suites, a signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, an outdoor pool, and executive club lounge on the 24th floor overlooking the Houston skyline. The hotel also features 13 meeting rooms totaling 70,000 square feet of customizable and high-tech meeting space including a 16,000-square-foot exhibit hall. For more information, visit The Westin Galleria Houston website.

About The Westin Oaks Houston at The Galleria

The sophistication of this AAA Four-Diamond hotel provides a relived environment for guests, attached to The Galleria mall, River Oaks District and Highland Village. Styled with tasteful decor and ambiance, plush furniture, art and music, The Westin Oaks Houston features 406 stylish guestrooms including 20 suites, with all-King Westin Heavenly Bed®, a signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, an outdoor pool, and Street-Level lobby bar and restaurant. The hotel also features 10 meeting rooms totaling 22,000 square feet of customizable and high-tech meeting space including an 8,000-square-foot grand ballroom. For more information, visit The Westin Oaks Houston at The Galleria website.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed®, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

