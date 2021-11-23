Southwest Airlines Announced as Presenting Sponsor of Winter Wonderland at The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Myrtle Beach, in partnership with Visit Myrtle Beach , is pleased to announce Southwest Airlines as presenting sponsor of the Winter Wonderland at The Beach festival. Winter Wonderland at The Beach presented by Southwest Airlines will be held November 26, 2021, through January 2, 2022, at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place in downtown Myrtle Beach. The event will offer outdoor ice skating and a festive walk-through holiday lights display. The festival will operate seven days a week from 3 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends, except for Christmas Day when the festival will be closed.

"Southwest Airlines is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Winter Wonderland at The Beach," said Bill Tierney, Marketing Vice President at Southwest Airlines. "We appreciate the tremendous welcome we've received during our first calendar year of providing legendary Southwest Hospitality to the Myrtle Beach area, and we hope everyone will enjoy the festival throughout the upcoming holiday season."

Whether you are planning a holiday trip for your family or gifting an upcoming getaway to a loved one, Visit Myrtle Beach has launched a Holiday Vacation Guide with tips and details on making the most of this glittering season at The Beach. With 60 miles of pristine coastline and welcoming experiences for all ages, visitors will be able to create sparkling holiday memories and traditions to celebrate for years to come.

"We are thrilled that Southwest Airlines has joined as a presenting sponsor of this inaugural festival and supports the creation of magical holiday experiences for visitors to the Myrtle Beach area. Since Southwest began offering year-round service at MYR, they have been a great partner to the Grand Strand," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach.

Southwest Airlines offers several perks for visitors headed to Myrtle Beach including free checked bags (including golf bags to hit the links while at the beach!); no change or cancellation fees; open seating and inflight entertainment with beloved holiday films; to make flying this holiday season even more convenient. Nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach (MYR) are available from Atlanta, GA (ATL), Baltimore, MD (BWI), Chicago, IL (MDW), Columbus, OH (CMH), Dallas, TX (DAL), Nashville, TN (BNA), Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) and St. Louis, MO (STL). Visit Southwest.com for more on schedules and fares.

Winter Wonderland at The Beach tickets will be available at the gate for $7 for adults, $5 for youth aged five through 12, and those four and under will receive free admission. Ice skating is available for $20 with skate rental or $15 without. Winter Wonderland at The Beach will be a cashless event.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples, and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Myrtle Beach International airport among others. Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

