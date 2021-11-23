Parkland Announces Closing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland") (TSX: PKI) announced today the closing of its previously announced private offering (the "Offering") of US$800 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "notes").

Parkland will use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem all of the outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.500% senior notes with a final maturity date of January 21, 2027 (the "6.5% Senior Notes") and to repay the drawings under its revolving bank credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"), with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. Amounts repaid under the Revolving Facility may be redrawn, subject to the terms of the Revolving Facility, for general corporate purposes including acquisitions and capital spending.

The notes were offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and offered and sold outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these notes, except as required by law, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the notes in any state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward -looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "may", "to be", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering, the redemption of the 6.5% Senior Notes, the repayment of amounts outstanding under the Revolving Facility and the re-drawing of such amounts.

No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. See the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021 and in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, dated November 2, 2021, which are filed on SEDAR and available on Parkland's website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading convenience store operator and independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

