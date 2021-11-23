The American Turkish Society will present the 18th New York Turkish Film Festival (NYTFF) from Thursday, December 9th - Sunday, December 12th at the SVA Theatre in Chelsea, New York.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The festival at which CHOBANI is platinum sponsor, will consist of socially-conscious films from diverse storytellers using art to inspire, illuminate and above all else, entertain.

"Stories unite. Storytellers broaden our minds and connect us. We are thrilled to curate original independent stories that touch our hearts and remind us of the values of our human understanding. We chose "Bridges & Borders" as this years' theme to showcase films that bridge the gap between cultures, identities, and people. These films help us walk in the shoes of others and allow us to have a better understanding of our own kind," said festival director, Mustafa Kaymak.

The film selection consists of eleven unique and original stories that champions new voices in cinema and invites audiences of all backgrounds to join us for this four day celebration. The festival will kick off with Mimaroglu and screen 10 other incredible films throughout the four days including Hey There, You Know Him, The Criminals, Commitment Hasan, Leylak, Brother's Keeper, Letters from Silivri, Bilmemek, Geranium and Love, Spells, & All That.

"This year, the film festival experience is enhanced by introducing a hybrid screening model to reach an even broader audience both in person and online," said technical director, Scott Aharoni.

A selection of special post-screening Q&As will be held after some of the screenings with filmmakers as well as leading industry professionals including Serdar Kokceoglu, Esin Uslu, Erdem Helvacioglu, Ezgi Mola, Selin Yeninci, Serkan Keskin, Scott Aharoni and Mustafa Kaymak.

Each year, the New York Turkish Film Festival introduces groundbreaking work and emerging talent in the independent film world with a major focus on Turkish origin. This year's selection includes movies that were official selections of Cannes, Berlin, Sundance and Tribeca Film Festival.

Founded in 1949 by a group of visionaries, The American Turkish Society is the oldest American institution dedicated to building bridges between the United States and Turkey. Celebrating their 18th year, the New York Turkish Film Festival (NYTFF) has become one of the leading film festivals in New York. Screening more than 300 films and reaching audiences of over 25,000, the New York Turkish Film Festival brings the best of Turkey's film industry to NYC.

For information about schedule and tickets, visit https://nytff.eventive.org/schedule

