Tastemade Launches Makers and Experiences, Connecting Makers and Their Fans through Subscriptions and an Event-Based Marketplace Tastemade Makers Allows Influencers, Experts, and Creators to Generate New Income, Engage Fans, Build New Audiences, and Leverage Tastemade's Massive Media Network

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tastemade announced the launch of two new products: Tastemade Makers and Tastemade Experiences , which allow Makers to earn a new stream of revenue, engage with their fans, and find new audiences by leveraging the power of Tastemade, which reaches a global audience of more than 300 million active monthly viewers across all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms. Both products build on the foundation of Tastemade's existing Maker community; over the years, Tastemade has collaborated with Makers on original programming, social media content, brand partnerships, and more – investing more than $35 million to help Makers develop, evolve, and flourish. Makers are those in the lifestyle space who possess a unique expertise or passion for their craft that they are keen to share with their online following – they include chefs, mixologists, artisans, photographers, designers, and more.

Tastemade logo (PRNewsfoto/Tastemade)

Tastemade Makers allows Makers to turn their followings into loyal, engaged, and paid fanbases by creating a subscription package of their choice, where they can use the platform to sell various benefits to their fans including exclusive content, secret recipes, tips & tricks, recommendations & reviews, direct messaging access, and more. In early 2022, Makers will also have the ability to conduct livestream commerce and sell items à la carte. Makers receive promotional opportunities across Tastemade's massive media footprint, a personalized profile page and URL at Tastemade.com, hands-on support to help them get started and grow, and access to certain fan analytics and data. Makers keep the vast majority of the revenue that they generate, and there is no cost to join or post. Makers who currently offer Maker Subscriptions include Frankie Celenza , Rose Wilde , Leigh Loftus , and Dope Kitchen .

As a leading creator and programmer of lifestyle content, Tastemade will work with Makers on select projects for the company and their partners, offering them access to its development, partnership, and global studio teams, who have worked with hundreds of brands and platforms including Nike, Airbnb, Porsche, Amazon, Mastercard, and Apple. Select Makers will also have the opportunity to appear in hit Tastemade Originals on the Tastemade streaming network, which is distributed to nearly 150 million people in over 50 countries, as well as across Tastemade's social channels.

Tastemade Experiences is an event-based marketplace where Makers can directly offer ticketed in-person and virtual experiences. Experiences provides Makers with the tools that they need to build, promote, sell, and conduct their events, including a livestream system, worldwide payment options, a guest management function, post-event metrics and analytics, and more. Hundreds of Makers are already offering unique experiences, including Chef Joe Sasto , mixologists at Manhattan Zodiac , Chef Jumoke Jackson , and travel guru Jon Brownstein .

"We are thrilled to unveil Makers and Experiences, Tastemade's latest innovations for supporting our vital community of Makers," said Rich Maggiotto, Tastemade's Head of Platform. "Through both products, Makers can showcase their expertise, and work to deepen and monetize their relationships with Tastemade's audience of passionate and curious consumers worldwide. Makers are also given the opportunity to work with Tastemade's studio and partners – Frankie Celenza, chef and host of our hit series Struggle Meals, and Rose Wilde, a pastry chef who will star in a new Tastemade show, are two excellent examples of Makers who benefit from all that we have to offer, and we can't wait to meet all of the other talented creators out there."

Makers and Experiences are a collaboration between Tastemade and its product engineering studio and development partner, Xmartlabs . Together, they designed, prototyped, and beta-tested the Maker Platform throughout the course of 2021.

Tastemade Makers is now available at www.tastemade.com/makers and Tastemade Experiences is now available at www.tastemade.com/experiences . If you would make a great Maker, apply here . Visual assets are available here .

TASTEMADE

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com .

Tastemade on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | Pinterest | TikTok

CONTACT:

Brooke Swilley, Tastemade

brooke.swilley@tastemade.com

(561) 436-1326

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tastemade