Targus Named as New Market Creator of the Year by Samsung Electronics

Prestigious award recognizes Targus for its outstanding sales performance and commitment to develop innovative tech accessories for the Samsung Mobile ecosystem

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced today that it has been named a Samsung® New Market Creator for its ongoing and long-standing dedication to develop advanced tech accessories that support Samsung devices. Targus was among only four partners who recently received an award during Samsung's virtual B2B Accessory Partner Workshop.

Mikel Williams, Chairman and CEO, Targus, accepted the award on behalf of the team stating, "Receiving this coveted award is a testament to our company's outstanding commitment to deliver unique, market-relevant accessories that increase productivity, flexibility, and protection to enable today's mobile and hybrid work environments. We look forward to continually strengthening the partnership between our companies to create solutions that drive efficiency and spark innovation."

As a leading Samsung Accessory Partner, Targus develops and sells a variety of tech accessories that support Samsung devices, such as tablet and phone cases, universal docks, USB-Hubs and adapters, wireless mice and keyboards.

In addition to being a Global Tier 1 Accessory Partner, Targus is also a partner in the SMAPP – Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program, as well as a Samsung Knox Partner and DeX Accessory Partner.

Targus' solutions for the Samsung Mobile ecosystem of devices are on display at the Samsung Solution Center in Washington, DC and the Samsung IBM Watson Center in Munich, Germany, as well as prominently featured throughout Samsung's new Tab Active3 Third-Party Accessory catalog.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

All Samsung trademarks, service marks, and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

