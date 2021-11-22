Shenzhen Daily: 40 companies to invest $13.56 billion in Qianhai

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shenzhen Daily:

A total of 40 companies from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and foreign countries and regions will invest 86.6 billion yuan (US$13.56 billion) in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, attendees were told at the 2021 Qianhai Investment Promotion Conference held on Nov. 19.

Among the 40 investment projects, 16 are from Fortune Global 500 companies and four are from unicorn companies. The investment amount of two major projects exceeds 10 billion yuan each, and that of 16 other projects surpasses 1 billion yuan each.

A ceremony was held to mark the settlement of the 40 investment projects.Photos courtesy of Qianhai Authority.

After more than 10 years of development, Qianhai has become a new hotspot for global investors with new opportunities arising from the new development plan released by the Central authorities two months ago. In the first three quarters of this year, the foreign capital actually used in Qianhai increased 9.5 percent to reach US$3.744 billion, a record high. The number accounts for 49.36 percent of Shenzhen and 2.9 percent of the country, which shows the development vigor of the area.

Zeng Pai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPC, secretary of the Nanshan District Committee of the CPC, and director of the Qianhai Authority, delivers a speech at the conference.

Zeng Pai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPC, secretary of the Nanshan District Committee of the CPC, and director of the Qianhai Authority, said at the conference that Qianhai has the best environment for enterprises to grow and thrive as the area enjoys opportunities brought by multiple national development strategies, including the special economic zone, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the pilot demonstration zone for socialism with Chinese characteristics, the free trade area and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation zone.

"Enterprises and entrepreneurs have always been the main force for the high-quality development of Qianhai. Qianhai also offers the biggest opportunity to help enterprises set sail for a distant voyage. We sincerely invite entrepreneurs to invest, work and live in Qianhai to share the significant development dividend of the next golden decade of the area," Zeng said.

Huang Xiaopeng, executive vice director of Qianhai Authority, elaborated on the advantages of Qianhai's investment environment in 10 aspects.

The conference also set up a branch venue in Hong Kong, attracting the attendance of 150 people from eight local commercial associations.

Chung Wai-keung, vice director of the Innovation and Technology Bureau of Hong Kong SAR Government, said at the branch venue through videoconferencing that Qianhai is one of the three major cooperative development platforms in the GBA, and a gateway for Hong Kong to integrate into the overall development of the country.

"The construction of the GBA has brought precious development opportunities for Hong Kong's innovation and technology, which also provides a broad development space for young people from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong SAR government will make every endeavor to promote the innovative development of Shenzhen and Hong Kong, provide further support in terms of R&D resources, funds and talents, and attract more talents to the two places," he said.

