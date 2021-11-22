RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Expands in the Western United States with Holland RV Center and Folsom Lake RV Acquisitions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisitions of Holland RV Center with three stores in Southern California and Folsom Lake RV in Northern California. This expands RVR's presence in California to six stores and total store count to 81.

Holland RV Center – Raul Rodriguez(Senior VP of Corporate Development at RV Retailer), John Rizzo (RV Retailer Co-Founder and Executive Vice President), Jon Ferrando (RV Retailer CEO & President), Chris Glenn (RV Retailer Vice President), Taylor Elliott (RV Retailer Vice President Chief Human Resources Officer), The Holland RV Team

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to acquire these incredible businesses and grow our presence in California which is the 2nd largest RV market in the United States. Holland RV Center has a strong motorized and towable business with three locations in San Diego and Palm Springs. Folsom Lake RV is in the Sacramento market with a focus primarily on towable brands. Both markets have strong RV demographics."

"We thank Mike Dykstra and Hector Wilbur for selecting us to acquire Holland RV Centers, they did an incredible job of building the Holland RV Center business over several decades," Ferrando added, "We also thank Charlie and Debbie Langdon for selling Folsom Lake RV to us, they were dedicated owners building an excellent dealership over several decades in the Sacramento market. We enjoyed meeting all of the Holland RV Center and Folsom Lake RV dealership associates and look forward to welcoming them into the RVR Family of Stores."

Holland RV Center has three locations in California situated in Palm Desert, San Marcos and Santee with sales and service. The locations serve the greater San Diego and Palm Springs markets with over 50 surrounding RV parks and resorts. The stores offer leading motorized and towable brands including Grand Design, Newmar, Fleetwood and Keystone.

Folsom Lake RV is located in Rancho Cordova, California outside of Sacramento off of Highway 50. The store offers leading brands and models including Alliance RV, Freedom Express and Keystone (Montana and Cougar).

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 81 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Folsom Lake RV - Debbie Langdon, Charlie Langdon(Folsom Lake RV President), Jon Ferrando(RV Retailer CEO & President), Raul Rodriquez (Senior VP of Corporate Development at RV Retailer)

