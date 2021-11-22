Elevate Holistics, Nature's Key to Provide Free Services for Veterans

The partnership will enable 120 Veterans to receive free medical marijuana cards each year and all Veterans will have access to discounted appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, has teamed up with Nature's Key, Oklahoma's leading wholesale edible company, to provide free and discounted medical marijuana card access to Veterans.

"Veterans devote their lives to our protection, but they experience many obstacles in their journey towards recovery when they return home," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We're excited to partner with Nature's Key to give our nation's heroes access to the alternative treatments they need."

Each month, Elevate Holistics will provide 10 Veterans with free medical marijuana card appointments. In addition, all Veterans will receive 50% off all appointments going forward, and this deal is available through Key 2 A New Path.

"By utilizing consistent science- and doctor-supported formulas, we provide patients with the medicine necessary to help them navigate their wellness journey," said Nate Ritcher, CEO of Nature's Key. "Our mission is to empower patients and enhance lives, and with great partners like Elevate Holistics, we are giving people options that go beyond the pills in traditional medicine."

For more information or to request a medical marijuana card, visit http://key2anewpath.org/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Nature's Key

Nature's Key was founded in 2017 with one goal: to enhance one's quality of life through cannabis infused products. We know we won't accomplish our goal alone, so we take the time to educate our vendors and consumers. We also strive to strengthen the network of growers, processors, and retailers in Oklahoma. We support our consumers, vendors and network in becoming champions for medicinal cannabis and Nature's Key products. We believe that a quality product, backed by science and made with state-of-the-art precision, can legitimize cannabis as a trusted medical treatment and eradicate the stigma surrounding its use. For more information, visit https://www.natureskey.us/

