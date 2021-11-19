Vuzix and TeleVU Webinar Will Highlight Smart Glasses Harnessing the Power of AR and AI in Virtual Healthcare "Removing Geographical Barriers to Delivering Specialized Care with Vuzix and TeleVU" webinar to be held November 30th, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will be hosting a webinar with TeleVU Innovation ("TeleVU"), a Canadian Tech company developing user-friendly communication solutions for smart glasses that provide a secure, live audio-visual link between frontline clinicians and remote experts anywhere in the world.

TeleVU’s solution employing Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses

Healthcare settings are complex, and clinicians need to focus on the delivery of care to their patients. Join this webinar to learn how a simple, intuitive, and plug' n play solution helps clinicians support their peers remotely and deliver patient care close to home.

Attendees will learn how clinicians use TeleVU and Vuzix to treat their patients, run through digital workflows, remotely connect to medical device screens, and deliver medical education. TeleVU-Vuzix' scalable Remote Medical Assistance solution is designed for broad array of use cases, whether during a complex surgical procedure or a simple clinic visit.

Webinar agenda:

Company overview

Technology demo

Use cases in healthcare settings from the North Pole to Mozambique

How to get started with TeleVU

Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Date: November 30, 2021

Start Time: 11am ET

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 233 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About TeleVU

TeleVU Innovation Ltd. is an Ontario Technology company offering innovative AR, AI and IoT solutions with a special focus in healthcare. Our flagship product is TeleVU iSee & uSee software application working on Smart Glasses to allow remote medical assistance and telepresence guidance. Built on this platform, the company is building an ecosystem of connected products (Eco-VU), which includes a remote patient monitoring platform (BioVU) and health system cloud-based patient follow-up and triage portal (ClinicVU). All of which will be overseen by various Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. (AI-VU). For more information, visit TeleVU website

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship with TeleVU,and its customers and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

