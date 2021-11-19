Sierra Fountains, Designed By Architecture Design Collaborative, Grand Opens

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC), in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation, announced the opening of Sierra Fountains, an affordable new construction development located in the City of Fontana. With some 15% of Fontana residents living below the poverty line and the state's already high housing costs, the city has a significant need for more affordable family housing.

Sierra Fountains offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in a trio of three-story buildings with 60 units total. Special design consideration was given to match the neighboring architecture, influenced by the farmhouse style found throughout the city. The exterior of the buildings are a combination of stucco, Hardie Panel siding, and stone veneer accents.

Sierra Fountains features an approximate 5,000 sf community building that houses flexible recreational space, onsite management offices, kitchen facilities, and a computer lab where free onsite resident services will be provided to residents and the surrounding community. Outdoor amenities include recreational space with a swimming pool, shaded tot lot, BBQ with dining areas, and a community garden. Each building has its own laundry facility as well as on-grade parking.

"Building affordable living spaces and providing housing for our local community has always been a top priority for the ADC team," said Chris Weimhold, Architect and Principal at ADC. "Getting to work alongside the pros at Jamboree was just the icing on the cake."

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is a Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. ADC's philosophy of diverse desig has led to national and international recognition. Servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning and interior design services, ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.

About Jamboree Housing Corporation

Jamboree Housing Corporation is an award-winning, broad-based nonprofit housing development company that develops, acquires, renovates and manages permanently affordable rental and ownership propoerties throughout California.

Jamboree is committed to sustaining excellence with high quality affordable housing that benefits the environment, the economy and local communities. They currently have $1.1 billion in affordable housing projects in their development pipeline plus a $3.2 billion asset portfolio that includes the development of and/or ownership interest in more than 10,000 homes in over 100 California communities.

