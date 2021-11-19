Allergan Aesthetics To Present Data From Its Leading Aesthetic Portfolio At The 2021 American Society For Dermatologic Surgery Virtual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it will present six abstracts from its leading portfolio of aesthetic treatments and products at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) meeting taking place virtually November 19-21, 2021.

Allergan Aesthetics' portfolio is one of the most researched product portfolios across the aesthetic industry. In continuation of this legacy, our approach to innovative science is a commitment to bringing new and impactful treatments to our customers and their patients globally.

"Our science-based findings continue to help drive the advancement of aesthetic medicine; therefore, we highly value the opportunity to share our published data with the medical community," said Darin Messina, Senior Vice President, Allergan Aesthetics R&D. "We are honored that the congress is recognizing two BOTOX® Cosmetic (OnabotulinumtoxinA) abstracts as 'Best of Cosmetic Oral Abstracts' and look forward to continuing scientific exchange at ASDS in years to come."

Also being shared at ASDS, Arisa Ortiz, MD, FAAD, will present product information on Allergan Aesthetics SkinMedica® TNS® Advanced+ Serum, Saturday, November 20, from 4:15-5:15 p.m. CT during one of the Industry Hot Topic sessions. SkinMedica®'s topical TNS® Advanced+ Serum for at-home use is comprised of two chambers that work together when blended to deliver visible results for youthful looking skin. In a clinical study, at-home topical use of SkinMedica® TNS® Advanced+ Serum showed visible results in coarse wrinkles and fine lines in 2 weeks and improved the appearance of skin discoloration and sagging skin after 8 weeks. Additionally, in the study, users felt they looked 6 years younger in just 12 weeks, as assessed by a third-party, validated psychometric scale.1

Complete abstracts and details on presentation dates and times can be found on the ASDS website .

Here is the complete list of the accepted six abstracts:

Abstract Perceptions of the Reduction of Masseter Muscle Prominence Following OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment – Fabi S., et al. Award Winner: Best of Congress ASDS: "Best of Cosmetic Oral Abstracts" Canada HARMONY Study: Comprehensive Panfacial Approach to Aesthetic Treatment, Including Submental Fullness, Results in Improved Patient-Reported Outcomes – Bertucci V., et al. Award Winner: Best of Congress ASDS: "Best of Cosmetic Oral Abstracts" Chin Augmentation with the Hyaluronic Acid Filler VYC-20L Results in High Patient Satisfaction: A Subgroup Analysis of a Phase 3 Study – Downie J., et al. Recently Developed Hyaluronic Acid Filler VYC-12L Improves Cheek Skin Smoothness: 6-Month Results from a Prospective Study – Alexiades M., et al. A Prospective, Open-Label Study to Evaluate Sequential Treatment with ATX-101 and VYC-20L for Overall Improvement in Jawline Contour – Goodman G., et al. Neutralizing Antibody Conversion with OnabotulinumtoxinA from Global Studies Across Multiple Indications in Nearly 30,000 Patient Records: A Meta-Analysis – Ogilvie P., et al.

1Data on File at SkinMedica®

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION & APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product. There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines. BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA™ XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE™ XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE™ XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA™ XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral lines in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM® formulation?

Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), or if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

Minimize strenuous exercise and exposure to extensive sun or heat within the first 24 hours following treatment. Exposure to any of these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA™ XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, or under 22 years and over 80 years for chin augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE™ XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA™ XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA™ XC is intended for use in the chin and cheek areas. JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE™ XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC are intended for use in facial wrinkles and folds. JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA™ XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC are intended for use in the lips and perioral area. The safety and effectiveness for treatment in other areas have not been established in clinical studies

Tell your doctor if you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® products has not been studied in these patients and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to decrease the body's immune response (immunosuppressive therapy). Use may result in an increased risk of infection

Tell your doctor before treatment if you are using substances that can prolong bleeding, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners. As with any injection, this may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site

Patients who experience skin injury near the site of injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA™ XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw

The effect of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA™ XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

What are possible side effects?

The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM® injectable gels included redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA™ XC, dryness was also reported. For JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA™ XC, most side effects resolved within 2 to 4 weeks. For JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE™ XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels, most resolved within 14 days or less. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA™ XC, most resolved within 30 days or less. These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures.

Most side effects will resolve with time. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting over 30 days with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

One of the risks with these products is unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin.

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

Visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information. To report a side effect with any JUVÉDERM® product, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

APPROVED USE AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is KYBELLA®?

KYBELLA® is a prescription medicine used in adults to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin (submental fat), also called "double chin."

It is not known if KYBELLA® is safe and effective for the treatment of fat outside of the submental area or in children under 18 years of age.

Who should not receive KYBELLA®?

Do not receive KYBELLA® if you have an infection in the treatment area.

Before receiving KYBELLA®, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: Have had or plan to have surgery on your face, neck, or chin; have had cosmetic treatments on your face, neck, or chin; have had or have medical conditions in or near the neck area; have had or have trouble swallowing; have bleeding problems; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if KYBELLA® will harm your unborn baby); are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed (it is not known if KYBELLA® passes into your breast milk).

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take a medicine that prevents the clotting of your blood (antiplatelet or anticoagulant medicine).

What are the possible side effects of KYBELLA®?

KYBELLA®, can cause serious side effects, including

Nerve injury in the jaw (which can cause an uneven smile or facial muscle weakness)

Trouble swallowing

Injection site problems including: a collection of blood under the skin (hematoma) or bruising, damage to an artery or vein if KYBELLA® is inadvertently injected into it, hair loss, open sores (ulcers), damage and tissue cell-death (necrosis) around the injection site. Call your healthcare provider if you: begin to develop weakness in the muscles of your face, or your smile becomes uneven; have difficulty swallowing, or if any of the symptoms that you already have get worse; develop open sores or drainage from the treatment area

The most common side effects of KYBELLA® include swelling, pain, numbness, redness, and areas of hardness in the treatment area. These are not all of the possible side effects of KYBELLA®. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Please see KYBELLA® full Prescribing Information .

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, or ask your healthcare provider, or visit MyKybella.com .

SKINMEDICA® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The SkinMedica® product described here is intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. This SkinMedica® product is not intended to be a drug product that diagnoses, treats, cures or prevents any disease or condition. This product has not been approved by the FDA and the statements on these pages have not been evaluated by the FDA.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com . To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

