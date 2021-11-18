Pica8 Appoints Brad Bullington as Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pica8, a leading innovator in enterprise networking software, today announced the appointment of Brad Bullington as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Bullington's addition further expands Pica8's executive leadership team following the company's recent close of a Series-C financing, raising more than $20M. This new capital will accelerate the company's aggressive development and commercialization of products that provide enterprise customers a software alternative to costly, and complex hardware-first solutions from legacy providers Cisco, Juniper and Arista. Bullington succeeds James Liao, Pica8's Founder who will continue as a key member of the executive team, transitioning to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Bullington joins Pica8 with extensive enterprise technology experience, both as an operating CEO and as a venture investor, with a strong track record of success building new markets and scaling a range of new technology platforms. During his tenure, including as CEO, at Bridgelux, Bullington drove aggressive revenue growth--10X to $100M--in four years. He led over $100M of capital formation and architected the successful execution of transformative technology development and go-to-market partnerships with global industry leaders, including Toshiba and Chevron on the path to an industry leading exit.

Previously, Bullington held a range of senior leadership roles in product, strategic marketing and corporate development at Seagate and Maxtor, driving significant paradigm shifts in the traditional data center through storage and compute virtualization. These technology and business model innovations evolved to enable the buildout and scaling of a broad range of both cloud, and edge-centric applications for global-scale enterprises.

Bullington is also an active investor, advisor, and board member for a range of venture-backed companies, including several delivering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), through Q6 Capital, which he co-founded.

"Brad brings a unique combination of growth company CEO and venture capital experience that will help drive Pica8 into its next phase of expansion," said Mike Splinter, Pica8's Lead Board Member and Chairman of NASDQ. "Our appointment of Brad further broadens Pica8's executive team to capitalize on Pica8's leadership position as the innovation leader in enterprise networking software."

"We built Pica8 to be the leader in enterprise networking with a mission to make customers' lives easy by applying high-end networking software on open networking platforms," said James Liao, Founder and CTO for Pica8. "I look forward to working with Brad and the Pica8 team to continue to deliver solutions that change our customers' thinking about how they deploy and run the network, for the better."

"I am honored to join Pica8 as CEO to further drive and expand upon the market opportunity and success that the team has built," said Brad Bullington, CEO for Pica8. "I look forward to our continued growth through expansion of our products, customer base and partnership positions as the global industry leader in enterprise networking software."

About Pica8

Pica8 is the industry's open networking software alternative to Cisco, Juniper and Arista for the enterprise. Pica8's AmpCon™ Network Controller for centralized management and automation and PicOS® Software Switches for networking and security have successfully replaced Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst Switches and competing Juniper and Arista solutions for campus, data center and distributed site networks within Fortune 500 enterprises. Pica8 software is deployed at over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.pica8.com

Media Contact

Kelly LeBlanc, Chief Marketing Officer, Pica8

kelly.leblanc@pica8.com

