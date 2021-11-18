NYBeauty Suites Announces New Location in Brooklyn, New York Founded During the Pandemic & Now Providing New Services for Beautypreneurs

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYBeauty Suites announced today its planned new location expanding its shared workspace concept further into Brooklyn. "We're so excited to help our community of beauty professionals reach their clients and their goals throughout this extended pandemic business environment," said Johanne Brierre, Founder & Chief Brand Architect of NYBeauty Suites. "COVID put an unimaginable strain on the beauty and wellness industries. NYBeauty Suites has really been able to make a difference," she continued.

The new 11,000 sf NYBeauty Suites will open at 81 Willoughby Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn near 3 different MTA train stations, 100 feet from Lawrence, Jay and Hoyt Street stations. It will feature 11 suites with twelve-foot ceilings, complimentary WIFI, washing sinks, parking, onsite security/key access, a common area and shared kitchen. Each Studio suite is built specifically for Beautypreneurs, featuring services like hair, nails, makeup, facials, braiding, waxing, fitness and massage. The opening date and ribbon cutting is December 10, 2021.

NYBeauty Suites was launched during the global pandemic last year in 2020, when many in the beauty professional community were displaced or lost their storefronts due to high rent or loss of business revenue. Partnering with local, regional and national real estate owners, landlords and developers, Brierre and NYBeauty Suites leverage underutilized commercial real estate space to create a beauty legacy, a functioning and sustainable small business workspace for safe and professional beauty businesses and beautypreneurs.

NYBeauty Suites are available for rent monthly or weekly, with suites ranging from 96 to 500 square feet in sizes. Each rental includes professional cleaning in the common areas, utilities, WIFI and 24-hour access to a secure building.

Book a Studio suite at NYBeauty Suites, visit www.NYBeautySuites.com.

NYBeauty Suites is a shared, rental and retail concept for beautypreneurs located in BKLYN Commons, Central Brooklyn's #1 coworking space. Founded by Johanne Brierre, NYBeauty Suites is the first flexible workspace for State-licensed and insured beauty and wellness professionals in New York City with studio suites available for rent by the hour, 5-hour session, day or the month. Health & Safety are top priorities at NYBeauty Suites with enhanced cleanliness and sanitization procedures and policies. NYBeauty Suites helps build your beauty legacy.

