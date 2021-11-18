Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for October 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for October 2021. Long-term mutual funds and ETFs had $84 billion of inflows in October, up from $53 billion in September, their lowest monthly intake of the year. U.S. equity funds had inflows of $32 billion to lead all U.S. category groups for the first time since a record $54 billion of inflows in March 2021.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for October 2021 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

After outflows of $7.5 billion in September, U.S. equity funds brought in $32 billion in October to lead all U.S. category groups. Passive large-blend funds powered the category group's intake.

International-equity fund flows outpaced their U.S. counterparts for much of 2021, but not in October, with approximately $15 billion of inflows during the month.

Sector-equity funds had approximately $6 billion of inflows in October, rebounding from a $700 million outflow in September. Investors favored technology and cyclically oriented sector funds earlier in the year but haven't consistently embraced either since June.

Taxable-bond funds had a $22 billion intake, their lowest since March 2020 . However, their $486 billion of inflows so far in 2021 is the most of any category group.

Demand for environmental, social, and governance-related funds remained strong in October. Funds with sustainability mandates incorporated into their prospectuses, as measured by Morningstar, had $4.9 billion of inflows, bringing their trailing 12-month intake to $75 billion—a 36.6% organic growth rate.

IShares had $20.2 billion of inflows in October, the most among all fund families. That sum narrowly exceeded the $19.7 billion that streamed into Vanguard, whose monthly flows had led all fund families for 10 consecutive months prior to October.

