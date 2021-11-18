SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 11th November, winners of the CES Innovation Awards 2022 were officially announced. Kandao Meeting S, a 180° Ultra-wide Angle intelligent video conferencing camera, wins the CES Innovation Awards 2022. This time with more than 1,800 innovative works hitting the stage, it is the most significant number ever.

Kandao Meeting S 180° Video Conferencing Camera Wins the CES 2022 Innovation Awards

Kandao Meeting S – Meeting in Any Time, Anywhere, Anyway You Like

Kandao Meeting S is an all-in-one intelligent video conferencing camera that features a 180° ultra-wide image via the 195° lens. The product is launched with the prospect of delivering an all-around satisfactory remote meeting – clear vision, surrounding sounds, and intelligent control.

Our revolutionary AI 3.0 algorithm enables Kandao Meeting S to precisely locate and track the speaking person, and multiple modes and functions are pre-set to fit different scenarios. With the help of these hands-free features, you can set aside your controller and just focus on the meeting.

A Full-duplex audio system with an eight-microphone array and Hi-Fi speaker is equipped to produce a fascinating astounding sound. Thanks to the premium audio acquisition technique, it achieves a five-meter pickup range, you'll be transformed into an ever enjoyable experience that would redefine your understanding of remote working.

Kandao Meeting S comes with a powerful standalone mode. With a built-in Android operating system, it is compatible with many major online conferencing software, negating the need for an external computer.

Kandao Meeting S scores highly across all evaluation criteria, which includes innovation, engineering technology and functionality, aesthetic design, etc. Being approved by this prestigious award is a great affirmation of our innovative technology.

So far, we have 6 products honored by the CES Innovation Awards. In 2017, we became the first Chinese company to be honored by CES Best Innovation Awards thanks to Kandao Obsidian R, a 3D VR panoramic camera.

Kandao Technology CES Innovation Awards Winning Products

About Kandao Technology:

Shenzhen Kandao Technology is a national high-tech enterprise. Adhering to the mission of "creating distinguished imaging products, enriching human life experience", and driven by the mutual development of hardware and software, Kandao is a pioneer in the field of VR technology, Ultra-HD cameras and video conferencing cameras.

Kandao sets a new record for being the first Chinese company honored by the CES Innovation Awards in the digital imaging category, and the first Chinese company that won Japan Good Design Award Best 100 in the camera category. Over the years, Kandao have earned many international authoritative awards such as the CES Innovation Awards, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, IDEA Design Award, Japan Good Design Award, and German Design Award.

