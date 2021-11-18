Dell Technologies to present at Investor Conferences in December

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Tom Sweet, Dell Technologies' executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, Yvonne McGill, corporate controller and chief financial officer of Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Matt Baker, senior vice president of Infrastructure Solutions Group strategy, will each present at one of the following upcoming conferences:

2021 Wells Fargo Tech Summit – Virtual

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

11:40 a.m. CT / 12:40 p.m. ET.

Speaker: Yvonne McGill

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference – Scottsdale, AZ

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

12:40 p.m. CT / 1:40 p.m. ET.

Speaker: Jeff Clarke

Barclays Global TMT Conference 2021 – Virtual

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

11:05 a.m. CT / 12:05 p.m. ET

Speaker: Tom Sweet

Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference – Virtual

Monday, December 6, 2021

7:50 a.m. CT / 8:50 a.m. ET

Speaker: Matt Baker

UBS Global TMT Conference 2021 – Virtual

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

3:00 p.m. CT / 4:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Chuck Whitten

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

