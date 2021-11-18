Coldwell Banker Commercial Updates Branding To Reflect Client Experience

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, launches the rebrand of Coldwell Banker Commercial®. The new look is a reminder to clients that Coldwell Banker Commercial professionals are not only committed to providing premium service through consistent professionalism, but are still innovative and focused on identifying outstanding outcomes for their client's needs.

As the original real estate company, the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand's new logo retains the signature Coldwell Banker Commercial blue as an homage to the brand's strong heritage, but has a refreshed, sleek font with an updated "CB" initialing, making it modern, fresh and socially friendly.

"Our refreshed look is an investment for our clients. We are instilling a sense of trust and loyalty among those we service and throughout the commercial real estate community," says Daniel Spiegel, managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "We believe that our new branding will positively impact our business and our network of more than 3,000 commercial real estate professionals across more than 500 markets in North America and around the globe for many decades to come."

Based on a recent brand perception survey by real estate decision makers, Coldwell Banker Commercial was ranked No. 1 in aided awareness, meaning that it is the most recognized brand among these decision makers. The survey also found that among these decision makers 89% rated Coldwell Banker Commercial as "excellent" or "good" when asked their opinion on the brand and 61% said that a connection between commercial and residential positively impacted their brand perception.

With the network expanding year-over-year, the new logo will continue to solidify Coldwell Banker Commercial's core messaging of "Be Pathfinders" and forge an even stronger network. Through the overarching refresh over the next year, clients can expect continuous service but with a heightened look, and thus, an enhanced experience.

"Coldwell Banker Commercial has been guiding its clients by adhering to our core values of Do Right, Win Together, Big Hearted and Ownership Mentality for more than a century. What better way to celebrate that legacy and commitment by modernizing the logo of the nation's original commercial real estate company, Coldwell Banker Commercial," says David Marine, chief marketing officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. "This launch unifies the look and feel of a network, securing the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand's iconic image with commercial real estate clients around the world."

Please visit www.cbcworldwide.com to learn more or follow the social media conversations on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial

Coldwell Banker Commercial® franchised companies provide commercial real estate solutions serving the needs of owners and occupiers in the leasing, acquisition, and disposition of all property types. Since 1906, the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand has been a premier provider of real estate, recognized globally as a company that puts the client first while delivering individual, distinctly different service. With a collaborative network of independently owned and operated affiliates, the Coldwell Banker Commercial organization comprises almost 200 companies and more than 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, visit https://www.cbcworldwide.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY ) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 194,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 142,700 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S .

