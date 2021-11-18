Blackthorn.io Acquires Textey.io to Expand Engagement Across Payments, Events, Donation Channels

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackthorn.io, the wizard of event management, payment processing and compliance apps on Salesforce, has acquired Textey.io , a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider for the Salesforce community offered via the Salesforce AppExchange .

The demand for mobile payments is growing fast around the world as the volume of transactions in North America alone is expected to more than double in the next 5 years. With this acquisition, Blackthorn.io customers can now send Paylink transactions to customers via SMS with a shortened URL, enabling faster and more successful transaction completions.

"SMS is a crucial communication channel for any business. Most individuals prefer text messaging as their choice method of communication, but it's hard for businesses to incorporate this channel into their day-to-day processes," said Blackthorn.io CEO, Chris Federspiel. "Textey's team built a Salesforce app that's easy to install and configure, lowering the barrier to adoption."

"The company contributes to our larger vision of bringing easy-to-use apps with immediate ROI to the Salesforce ecosystem," Chris continues. "You shouldn't need a doctorate in Salesforce administration to install and use a Salesforce app. Textey, as with our other apps, removes that friction. Our customers will benefit from adding SMS to their Blackthorn.io app stack through higher returns on donation campaigns, greater event attendance and engagement, and by receiving payments on their customer transactions faster

Textey is a top-rated Salesforce SMS application available on the Salesforce AppExchange extending the robust functionality of Salesforce for organizations to leverage text-based communications in a variety of use cases. Users can build customer relationships with one-to-one conversations, broadcast or automate texts and send multimedia message services (MMS) alongside their favorite memes.

The core focus of Textey is enabling people and businesses to adopt text messaging solutions into their day-to-day processes as a preferred mode of communication. Textey is currently widely used in many industries including higher education, nonprofit, financial service, health care, real estate, and many more.

"Blackthorn.io's apps are some of the highest-rated on the Salesforce AppExchange, and our relationship with its team has confirmed the high regard the industry has for its solutions. The Blackthorn.io team shares our goal of empowering companies to leverage SMS as a major communication channel with their clients, communities, and customers. We are thrilled for the future of Textey powered by Blackthorn.io," said Clint S. Lee, founder and CEO of Textey.

