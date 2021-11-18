Airrosti Selects Health at Scale to Reduce MSK Episode Costs with Individualized Specialist Matches

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health at Scale , the market leader in machine intelligence for value-based care, and Airrosti , a national provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare, today announced a partnership designed to reduce MSK episode costs. Airrosti will add Health at Scale technology to Airrosti's digital platform, Airrosti Remote Recovery, to ensure Airrosti patients requiring a specialist referral immediately get referred to a specialist specifically chosen for the patient's unique situation.

Health at Scale Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/Health at Scale Corporation)

Airrosti has consistently focused on providing patients with the best possible patient experience and outcome while providing payers with the most efficient overall episode costs. Independent claims studies show when an Airrosti provider is managing a musculoskeletal case there is a 43 percent reduction in total cost of care and a 50 percent reduction in opioid utilization. Airrosti's conservative care not only reduces the need for surgery, but also reduces the use of costly and potentially dangerous prescription painkillers and opioids.

Airrosti offers Virtual Injury and Pain (VIP) Chat to all patients seeking to gain an understanding of their underlying condition and discuss conservative care treatment options. During the VIP Chat video call, Airrosti providers conduct a complimentary virtual visit with a patient to help the patient understand why it hurts, what's happening in the body, and options for eliminating or significantly reducing the pain. When conservative care is not appropriate, Airrosti's providers will utilize Health at Scale's Precision Navigation™ solution to recommend several high-quality providers in their desired geography. Precision Navigation uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide Airrosti patients with individualized high-value MSK specialist choices in their desired geography.

"Finding the right provider is one of the most important health decisions a patient makes. No two patients are the same; yet approaches for helping patients find providers have traditionally failed to reflect this. We're excited to replace one-size-fits-all rankings and ratings of providers with a clinically nuanced and deeply personalized approach that moves beyond evaluating providers in isolation and really gets at the question of optimizing patient-provider matches," said Health at Scale CEO Zeeshan Syed. "Airrosti provides individualized care to their patients, and we are proud to support this forward-looking mission with personalized specialist guidance about high-value provider choices, achieving Airrosti's goal to prevent unnecessary care and healthcare costs."

Precision Navigation goes beyond non-personalized, process-based star ratings, reputation rankings, and volume-based metrics and instead uses industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning developed by leading faculty and researchers out of MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan to model variations in provider outcomes across thousands of health factors. The service covers 25 different specialties as well as 34 procedures and imaging.

"At Airrosti, we look for partners that share our values and goals. Health at Scale's technology will help us continue to extend personalized, effective care to our patients," said Dr. Chris Cato, Airrosti's Chief Population Health Officer. "When our providers encounter a patient requiring the intervention of a specialist, we work hard to get that patient quickly to the specialist who will ensure the best experience and outcome at the most efficient cost for our payer partners. We are excited to partner with Health at Scale to expand this capability which is critical for our virtual MSK clinic, Airrosti Remote Recovery, and enables our provider group to refer with confidence to a high-value in-network specialist throughout the US."

About Health at Scale

Health at Scale is a healthcare machine intelligence company that uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to match individuals managed by insurers, employers and providers to the next best action in real-time and when needed most: whether it's the ideal choice of treatment, an early intervention, or the right provider. Founded by machine learning and clinical faculty from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan, the company's mission is to bring precision delivery to healthcare, learning from thousands of health variables from over a hundred million lives to generate personalized and precise insights for individual patients. Health at Scale's machine intelligence is deployed at scale in real operational settings -- including with some of the largest healthcare organizations in the country, driving better health outcomes and affordability for its customers. The company's software solutions service a broad range of use cases: provider navigation and network design, early targeted prediction and prevention of adverse outcomes, optimized treatment planning; and fraud, waste and abuse prevention. For more information, please visit healthatscale.com.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers (DPT/DC) who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery. Airrosti Remote Recovery is the only virtual MSK solution supported by a provider group with over 1 million patient outcomes and 17 years of clinical experience. The company's strict adherence to quality care standards across its network of over 260 providers significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (Based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available virtually through Airrosti Remote Recovery in 46 states including the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health at Scale Corporation