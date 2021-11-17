Wellcare Offers Simple Tips to Help California Seniors Choose a Medicare Advantage Plan This Holiday Season

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving just one week away, many seniors turn to their trusted family members to help them navigate the Medicare enrollment process. That's why this holiday season, Wellcare, a leading Medicare Advantage provider serving Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties, is sharing four important but easy tips to help seniors select a quality plan.

Wellcare recently received a 5-Star Rating (out of a possible five stars) across its five-county service area, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) annual Star Quality Ratings for Rating Year 2022.

"It's vital that we help our loved ones get the highest quality care – like they did for us for so many years," said Karen M. Johnson, Wellcare's Medicare lead in California. "Our recent Star Ratings reflect our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our Medicare members across California. At every phase of the healthcare journey – whether inbound or outbound – we meet our members where they are, with their unique challenges, and then work to remove their barriers to care to help them live better, healthier lives."

Reach for the Stars – CMS ranks Medicare Advantage plans on up to 38 objective measures and assigns star ratings to empower patients to make healthcare decisions that are best for them. The measures include quality of care, customer service and member complaints. Wellcare was one of five Medicare Advantage plans in California to earn a 5-Star Rating for 2022; it is also the fourth year in a row Wellcare received four or more stars in the state. Identify Culturally Sensitive Doctors and Providers – If your loved ones feel most comfortable speaking their native language, find a doctor who can understand the cultural context of their healthcare needs. Wellcare has a wide network of quality primary care physicians and specialists who cater to specific populations, including Seoul Medical Group serving the Korean Community, AltaMed serving the Latinx community, and Allied Pacific of California serving the Chinese community. Geography Matters – Not all Medicare Advantage plans are available in all cities and counties. Find a high-quality plan serving your area. For example, Wellcare serves Los Angeles , Orange , Riverside , San Bernardino , and San Diego counties. Consider Copays – For 2022, Wellcare has lowered many of its Medicare Advantage prescription copays by $5 to $10 dollars when members use preferred pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, and other major grocery store chains.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for all Medicare health plans runs now through Dec. 7, 2021. As a 5-Star plan, Wellcare is able to enroll members year-round in California.

Highlights of Wellcare's 2022 Benefit Offerings

In 2022, Wellcare will continue to offer a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare.

For 2022, Wellcare has lowered many of its Medicare Advantage prescription copays by $5 to $10 dollars when members use preferred pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, and other major grocery store chains.† Additionally, Wellcare has expanded many of its innovative benefit offerings such as its Flex Card, which can be used for out-of-pocket costs for dental, vision, and hearing. Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI) will now include options like a food benefit, a utility benefit, and a care concierge benefit for a number of personal services.

And for those looking for standalone prescription drug coverage, Wellcare's PDPs are available across all 50 U.S. states. Wellcare will offer three types of standalone plans, all of which include $0 Tier 1 medicines and access to a preferred pharmacy network, including retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, and major grocery store chains.

To learn more about Wellcare, visit www.wellcarenow.com or call 1-877-823-8267 (TTY 711).

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus will transition to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

