Webflow Expands Leading Visual Development Platform

At the center of Webflow's latest offering are Memberships and Logic, two new capabilities that will work seamlessly within Webflow's integrated visual development environment. Memberships, a product in open beta, allows customers to control and customize an experience when a user is logged in to their website and monetize content with free, paid, or tiered memberships. The company also previewed Logic, which will enable designers, marketers and developers to visually create custom, logic-based workflows and automations.

With these new features and improvements, Webflow brings together the three pillars of web development — user interface (UI), data and logic — in an integrated platform all on a visual canvas. The updated capabilities are designed to continue the company's strong momentum as it gained 1 million users in 2021 and powered over 10 billion site visits in the last month, boosting the company into one of the top hosting providers globally.

Webflow has had a breakout year of growth. Webflow users now number more than 3.5 million and have built more than 450,000 sites so far this year, with overall site visits exceeding 10 billion a month. The company now has over 500 authorized partners, over 150,000 paying customers, including tens of thousands of in-house teams at companies ranging from fast-growth startups like Attentive, Ramp, Petal and Lattice to top brands like Zendesk, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Rakuten, Discord and Dell.

"Webflow's mission is to give everyone the power to design for the web, not just those with software engineering backgrounds," said Vlad Magdalin, co-founder and CEO of Webflow. "Our no-code platform unifies powerful UI, data and logic tools to build professional websites, eliminating the need to write code or manually stitch together multiple solutions. Webflow's community and customer base of freelancers, leading agencies, marketing teams, and enterprise companies has surged in the past year – and we're excited to unveil new capabilities today that make it even easier for anyone to build world-class web experiences without code."

Webflow's Memberships capabilities enable users to create sites where visitors have their own accounts, distinct experiences and access to premium content when logged in. Users can build customized members-only sites with production-grade quality, scalable performance and login management that would otherwise require custom code solutions. With Memberships, users can build everything from internal sites for communities and organizations to online businesses where members purchase content subscriptions. More than 4,000 people signed up for the Memberships private beta within hours of its reveal.

"Webflow Memberships gives us the ability to expand today's powerful websites into more dynamic communities and customer portals," says Leo Zakour, co-founder and CEO of Refokus, a top Webflow development agency and Webflow Enterprise Partner based in Hamburg, Germany. "Paired with Webflow's powerful Designer, the customization potential is massive — there are thousands of potential clients who will want to use this feature. At Refokus we've been building custom coded memberships for a while, and now with Webflow Memberships our customers can experience a native and more powerful solution."

In addition to adding Memberships to the company's data capabilities, Webflow announced major infrastructure improvements to its CMS.

"Continuous improvements are vital to make Webflow more useful for everyone," says Jiaona Zhang, Webflow's vice president of product. "We're also making foundational improvements to our data infrastructure so loading a project in the Webflow Designer is now up to 15 times faster and a staggering 86 times less bandwidth needed on load. With improved stability and performance, Webflow continues to lead the way for the no-code movement."

Webflow's vision for what's possible on the web extends far beyond the traditional static or even dynamic website. With Logic, users will have the ability to visually automate custom workflows that respond to the specific needs of their website — users can specify exactly what experience they want to create based on certain conditions. The ability to visually author business logic without having to hire a developer or use a third-party workflow automation tool enables users to build even more powerful experiences in Webflow. For example, users will be able to automate web forms, email notifications, or kick off customer engagement campaigns without writing a single line of code.

The company also unveiled new features that add new functionality to its visual Designer that customers cherish.

New blending effect: Users can now control how stacked elements blend directly in the Style panel, bringing the mix-blend-mode CSS property right into Webflow.

Improved accessibility guidance: After releasing in beta, Webflow officially launched new improvements to the Audit panel today that make improving website accessibility even easier.

To learn more about Memberships, Logic and all of these announcements, please click here .

