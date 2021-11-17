VTech® Adds Engaging New Products to Baby, Infant, Toddler and Preschool Lines

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of delightful new additions to its popular baby, infant, toddler and preschool lines. The engaging new products encourage play through discovery, offering enriching experiences for children of all ages.

VTech® Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck™

"We have a wonderful, expanded line-up of baby, infant, toddler and preschool toys, including our Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck that was just named a finalist for Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our exciting new additions keep little ones active and having fun, while offering so many opportunities for them to explore and discover."

Kids will love riding around and learning about recycling on the Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck™ made from plastic that is 90% reclaimed, meaning less waste goes into landfills. Kids can press, scoop and load six colorful blocks while interactive recycling buttons help children sort by shape, color and material, including plastic, metal and paper. From floor play to table play, the Touch & Explore Activity Table™ encourages discovery with six sensory play zones. Activities introduce animals, colors, numbers and more with sounds and songs while different fabrics and textures stimulate children's senses. The adorable Bounce & Discover Llama™ will keep kids hopping along to sounds, lights and music while developing motor skills, strength and balance. And the 4-in-1 Learning Letters Train™ takes kids from floor play to walker to ride-on to pull cart with fun activities, interactive blocks and more for the ultimate grow-with-me toy.

Highlights of the baby, infant, toddler and preschool lines, available now at major retailers, include:

Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck™: When you get the Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck™, you're already doing your part to help the earth! This recycling truck is made from plastic that is 90% reclaimed. Using reclaimed plastic means less waste goes into landfills. Beginner recyclers will love hopping on this lean, green recycling machine and driving around while learning about recycling things like plastic and reusing everyday objects. Load up the red heart, yellow hexagon and blue circle play pieces that represent plastic, metal and paper. Sort them into the correct bin, just like at home. Kids can also explore ways to repurpose everyday items or take a quiz to reinforce what they're learning. Reuse and remix the included melodies by inserting a block in a bin to add sound effects that make each melody sound new. Blocks store inside the truck for easy cleanup. ($37.99; ages 1½-3 years)

Touch & Explore Activity Table™: Discover six sensory play zones with the sit-to-stand Touch & Explore Activity Table™! Start with floor play, then switch to table play when your child can stand on their own. Activities on the interactive tabletop introduce kids to animals, colors and numbers with 90+ songs, melodies, sounds and phrases. Touch, press and spin to practice fine motor skills. An alligator xylophone helps inspire a love of music and includes an attached mallet. Spin the flower dial to the lion, elephant, turtle and alligator to hear animal fun facts, sounds and music. Stimulate your child's sense of touch with the soft lion's mane, bumpy-shelled turtle and the soft, crinkly pages of the fabric book. Three shape sorters help children learn to recognize circle, square and triangle shapes. A detachable play phone helps inspire imaginative play. It's time to explore and so much more! Includes four removable table legs. ($37.99; ages 6-36 months)

Bounce & Discover Llama™: Hop on the Bounce & Discover Llama™ and give little muscles and minds a mini-workout! This bouncy llama has a sturdy, stable base and an easy-grasp handle. A motion sensor activates songs, sounds and music as your child rides. Up-and-down bouncing and side-to-side turning actions help develop gross motor skills and promote strength and balance. Three learning buttons on the handle introduce colors, shapes and numbers along with playful phrases, lights and music. Pet the llama's soft fabric ears and watch the beads shake in the dome as you bounce. Ooh-la-llama! Let's go for a ride! ($44.99; ages 12-36 months)

4-in-1 Learning Letters Train™: All aboard for discovery and learning with the 4-in-1 Learning Letters Train™! Take kids from floor play to walker push toy to ride-on to pull cart with this 4-in-1 interactive train and caboose. Sixteen activities encourage motor skills while teaching about letters, numbers, places and more. Venture to the library or visit the mountains with the six-page travel book and 10 number buttons. Explore all the ways to play with the 13 double-sided alphabet blocks! Insert them into the Recognition Port to hear about letters and objects. H is for hedgehog! Flip the seat panel up to discover a pegged tumbling surface to slide the blocks down, then build a tower on the pull cart. Ready to ride? Be the conductor and turn the dial, press the horn and push the handle. Full steam ahead into a learning journey! ($54.99; ages 12-36 months)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

