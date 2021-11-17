Treez Ranked #225 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez (www.treez.io ) , a private company and leading provider of an enterprise cloud platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations in the cannabis market, today announced it ranked #225 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America

Treez - 2020 Results (PRNewsfoto/Treez)

Treez's explosive 597 percent growth in revenue led to this prestigious recognition in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Treez also ranked #57 in Bay Area companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. This latest accolade follows its #13 ranking in San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 list of fastest-growing companies in the Bay area and its #812 ranking in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. In volume of transactions, Treez is considered the market-leading software used by dispensaries in California and operates in six other states with rapid expansion underway nationwide. Treez's success with retailers and brands nationwide also has resulted in $4 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV).

"We are truly honored to be included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500," said John Yang, CEO, Treez. "This latest recognition is directly a result of the dedicated hard work from our employees, who continue to deliver the cannabis industry's most innovative cloud retail commerce platform, and the trusted relationships we have achieved with our valued customers."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

About Treez

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines the retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Treez includes point of sale, dispensary inventory management, and omnichannel sales delivery solutions on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. This innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API also provides the smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Contact: press@treez.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Treez