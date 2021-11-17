RMA of New York and CareMount Medical Announce Partnership to Expand Access to High Quality Fertility Care in Westchester County and Throughout the Hudson Valley

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareMount Medical and Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) have announced the formation of a new partnership that will expand access to high quality fertility care throughout Westchester and the Hudson Valley region. The new entity, RMA of New York at CareMount, will launch with three locations beginning November 12, 2021, and will include a new, full-service IVF center and laboratories in Mount Kisco, Poughkeepsie, and the existing RMA of New York office located in White Plains.

RMA of New York at CareMount opens new full-service state-of-the-art IVF facility in Mount Kisco Nov. 2021. Pictured (left to right): Matthew Lederman, MD; Jeffrey Klein, MD; Alan Copperman, MD; Scott D. Hayworth, MD; Rachel Gerber, MD; Gina Picinich, Mayor, Village of Mount Kisco, NY

"This is the perfect opportunity for CareMount Medical to extend our medical capabilities to individuals and couples having difficulty conceiving and those looking to preserve their fertility," stated CareMount CEO, Scott D. Hayworth, MD, FACOG. "By offering fertility treatment and fertility preservation services across our expansive network of physicians and care locations, we are even more prepared to treat the full spectrum of healthcare needs of patients in our community."

Dr. Alan Copperman, Managing Director of RMA of New York and Division Director and Vice Chairman of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai agreed. "By addressing the reproductive needs of a large population with compassionate, precise, accessible, and data-driven medicine, we will be delivering superior outcomes for this community."

Both CareMount Medical and RMA of New York are eager to support an expanded base of local residents in their family-building journeys. "The opening of a full-service, state-of-the-art IVF center in Mount Kisco represents a landmark in our ability to better serve both the individual and the community," stated Dr. Jeffrey Klein, Medical Director of RMA of New York at CareMount. Patients will no longer need to travel outside of the Hudson Valley for assisted reproductive procedures. "This partnership will allow us to build upon our decades-long commitment to Westchester County and the surrounding areas, and to provide each and every patient with access to excellent family-building care," stated Dr. Matthew Lederman, Practice Director of RMA of New York at CareMount.

Dr. Rachel Gerber, an expert Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist, joins Drs. Klein and Lederman in supporting patients seeking fertility treatment. RMA of New York at CareMount will offer services including fertility testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation treatments in the form of egg freezing, embryo freezing, and sperm banking, as well as egg donation, intrauterine insemination (IUI), semen analysis, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), LGBTQ+ family-building services, and more.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York)

RMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine, and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, infertility, and embryology training, RMA of New York is renowned for its pioneering research in the field and for delivering high IVF success rates. For the past 20 years, the physicians of RMA of New York have consistently been distinguished as "Top Doctors" by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine, as well as Super Doctors. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinic locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, and abroad in Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com.

