Maple Leaf Foods Will Complete Conversion of All Company Sow Barns to Advanced Open Housing System in 2021

The World Class Animal Care Program Makes Maple Leaf a North American

Leader in Producing Pigs Without Gestation Crates

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI), a leading North American producer of high-quality, sustainable protein, announced today that by the end of 2021, it will complete transitioning all breeding sows in company-owned barns to its unique, industry-leading Advanced Open Sow Housing System. This world-class system provides optimized, open housing during pregnancy that allows sows to roam, rest, feed and socialize freely.

This shift in sow housing make Maple Leaf Foods a North American leader in producing pigs without gestation crates and represents another key milestone in the company's commitment to better care through advanced animal welfare.

Ending the Use of Gestation Crates

In 2014, Canada's pork industry committed to ending gestation crate use by 2024. As one of North America's leading protein producers, Maple Leaf Foods signed this agreement but set a more ambitious timeline to convert all its owned Maple Leaf Agri-Farms sow barns to a new Advanced Open Sow Housing System by the end of 2021. Maple Leaf Foods' company-owned barns produce approximately 40 percent of the pigs that the company uses annually to produce its branded pork products.

Gestation crates are individual stalls in which pregnant pigs are confined during the 78-day gestation period to ensure their safety, but concerns have been raised about their impact on welfare and natural behaviour. A 2013 survey conducted by Humane Society International–Canada revealed that 84 per cent of Canadians supported elimination of gestation crates. (1)

As part of the company's commitment to world-class animal care, Maple Leaf Foods' animal care team studied housing and feeding systems around the world and combined the best practices it observed into the company's unique Advanced Open Sow Housing. Maple Leaf Foods' system differs from other open sow housing systems by not just opening or removing gestation crates, but rather by creating housing areas with various spaces that support sows' desires to choose when to play, to socialize, to eat and to rest. The unique open system also helps Maple Leaf Foods Team Members to observe the sows more readily as they move about, monitor their health more accurately and provide optimal care.

The Maple Leaf Foods Advanced Open Sow Housing System offers additional comforts, including:

Electronic sow feeders

Cool water misters during the hot summer months

Bright LED lighting

Windows for natural light

Night lights for those sows who choose to feed at night.

"Ensuring the animals in our care experience the best possible environment at Maple Leaf Foods, is the right thing to do and an essential part of our sustainability commitment," said Michael McCain, President and CEO. "Our progress in eliminating gestation crates in our sow barns across Canada is a significant milestone as we proudly lead the industry towards a more compassionate approach to animal welfare."

Maple Leaf Foods has a robust and mature sustainability program in place, focused on delivering Better Food, Better Care, Better Communities and a Better Planet. Better Care includes the treatment of animals in accordance with the Five Freedoms and Five Domains, which are widely accepted principles for ensuring optimal physical and mental welfare. The company's Advanced Open Sow Housing model is one of the world's most innovative and has been praised by leading experts in pig welfare. As a result of the housing transition, 96 per cent of Greenfield Natural Meat Co.® pork products will be sourced from open-housed sows by the end of 2021 and that number is expected to rise in 2022 as the availability of open-housed sows increases. Labels are included on Greenfield Natural Meat Co.® products to confirm when pork is sourced from pigs produced without gestation crates.

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods' commitment to animal care, visit: https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/sustainability/better-care/commitment-to-animal-care/

To learn more about sustainability at Maple Leaf Foods, visit: mapleleaffoods.com/sustainability

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods brands, visit: mapleleaffoods.com/our-brands

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

