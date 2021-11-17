Lookout Named a Major Player in 2021 IDC MarketScape for Cloud Security Gateways

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Security Gateways 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48334521, November 2021). The report profiles 10 vendors, and Lookout is recognized as a Major Player in cloud security gateways (CSG), which are also known in the market as cloud access security brokers (CASB).

(PRNewsfoto/Lookout)

The Lookout CASB is recognized by the IDC MarketScape for its unified and fine-grained cloud access controls and unmatched endpoint-to-cloud data protection capabilities.

What the IDC MarketScape says about Lookout CASB:

" Lookout is a very powerful tool with some of the most advanced features in the marketplace."

" Lookout excels in the area of data protection, including rare functionality in the CSG market, such as advanced data loss prevention (DLP), optical character recognition (OCR) and exact data match (EDM)."

" Lookout provides unified and fine-grained policy management for all applications and email, including corporate and personal instances."

" Lookout provides continuous conditional access from endpoint-to-cloud by combining native endpoint intelligence and original threat research with fine-grained cloud access controls."

"...the solution features enterprise digital rights management (EDRM) that allows any content to be protected with active encryption, as well as watermarks, data masking and classification."

"The solution offers uncommon flexibility in encryption key management."

"The combination of Lookout CSG technology and Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security provides a compelling 'better together' story for endpoint-to-cloud protection."

"Lookout offers some of the most advanced CSG features in the marketplace, along with a deep bench of complementary security solutions. Lookout CASB is a very powerful tool built for the cybersecurity environment we live and work in today," said Chris Rodriguez, Network Security Products and Strategies Research Manager, IDC. "The cloud represents a prime vector for pernicious data theft, unintentional data leakage and regulatory violations. With data traveling to more devices and endpoints than ever before, Cloud Security Gateways are essential for organizations hoping to secure their networks and maintain comprehensive data control and security."

Lookout CASB is one component of the Lookout Security Platform that delivers a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that protects data and secures users from endpoint to cloud. The Lookout SASE solution provides organizations with complete visibility and integrated security policies across their entire infrastructure, from endpoints to on-premises and cloud applications. By integrating CASB, Secure Web Gateway, and Zero Trust Network Access capabilities with Endpoint Protection and Endpoint Detection and Response into a cloud-native platform, IT security policies for access and data classification can be written once and applied to all traffic passing through the single proxy.

"We're seeing more organizations adopt endpoint-to-cloud solutions as a way to confront important dynamics of modern business, including the proliferation of remote users, the adoption of cloud applications and the transition of data to public cloud services," said Pravin Kothari, Executive Vice President, Product and Strategy, SASE at Lookout. "The IDC MarketScape's recognition of Lookout is validation of not just our technical capabilities, but also our understanding of the cybersecurity environment and customer requirements."

Download a copy of the Lookout excerpt here .

Additional Resources:

Lookout CASB . Learn more about

Lookout blog and join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter . Follow theand join the conversation onand

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact Lookout PR: press@lookout.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lookout