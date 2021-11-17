Chase Oaks Church launches new way to experience church, "Chase Oaks Anywhere."

What it looks like to navigate faith outside of the walls of the traditional church.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Oaks Church has begun a new initiative to reach more communities using digital tools and compelling video formats. Chase Oaks Anywhere equips people to connect with others, grow spiritually, and make a difference in their own neighborhoods.

Chase Oaks Church has launched Chase Oaks TV as a means to stream service-related content online. The platform showcases weekly services. In addition, it also offers worship videos, kids' content, discussion videos, and both English and Spanish sermons. The goal is to provide a method to interact with church content for those who do not attend in-person services.

Several options are also provided as Next Steps, helping people connect with other users through Chase Oaks Anywhere. The Anywhere Campus enables people to start watch parties in their neighborhoods and to form Zoom groups that can meet any time during the week. There are also opportunities for everyone to join and serve on local and online teams, regardless of where they live.

Finally, Chase Oaks has launched its brand-new App for both iPhone and Android devices. The app is focused on helping users create daily spiritual habits alongside others. Users can share prayer requests, read Scripture in community, and access other helpful resources, sermons, and articles together.

Visit https://www.chaseoaksanywhere.org to learn more about #ChaseOaksAnywhere.

About Chase Oaks Church

Chase Oaks Church is one church with many campus locations, including Legacy, Sloan Creek, Woodbridge, Richardson, En Español, San Antonio, Anywhere/Online, and the all-new Local Good Center in Plano, TX. Chase Oaks Church is a diverse, multi-cultural, and multi-generational community in which anyone can come as they are, be transformed, and make a difference to others. Chase Oaks Church has a rich history of reaching out to the community to be #HereForGood.

Matt Brandenburg, Chase Oaks Anywhere Pastor, mbrandenburg@chaseoaks.org

Chase Oaks Church

Chase Oaks Church
241 Legacy Drive, Plano, Texas 75023 (972.783.8800) www.chaseoaks.org.

