All-new, all-electric Kia EV6 takes Guinness World Records™ title in journey across the United States.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's all-new 2022 EV6 crossover recently made GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS history, traveling 2,880.5 miles with the shortest charging time to cross the United States in an electric vehicle. During the seven-day trek from New York City to Los Angeles, the Kia EV6 was plugged in for a scant 7 hours 10 minutes and 1 second, beating previous record holder, Tesla, by more than five and a half hours (12 hours, 48 minutes, and 19 seconds).

"The EV6's record-setting run is the latest signal that Kia will be a leader in the popularization of electric vehicles," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "All of Kia's world-class engineering and experience in electric vehicles will be applied in the move to electrification. The same attention to detail, design, quality, technology and driving dynamics that Kia has become known for will be found in every new electric vehicle we bring to market."

Arriving in showrooms in early 2022, EV6 is the first model to be launched under Kia's Plan S strategy which puts electrification at the forefront of the company's future. Kia's first dedicated electric vehicle has achieved product carbon footprint certification and 'Carbon Measured' label from the global climate change and sustainability consultancy the Carbon Trust, becoming the first Korean vehicle manufacturer to achieve the certificate.

