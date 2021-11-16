Zepp Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP) today reported revenue of RMB1.6 billion (US$249.3 million); GAAP diluted net income per share of RMB0.19 (US$0.03); and GAAP diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.74 (US$0.11) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

"Despite global supply chain and chip shortage challenges affecting many companies, we are pleased to meet our guidance range for the third quarter of 2021," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Zepp Health. "Even without any new product launches, unit shipment volumes of Amazfit and Zepp branded products increased 89% year-over-year, demonstrating continuing global expansion of our brands. We began the fourth quarter with new technology and products, including our new OS for independent apps and the launch of the next generation 3 of our best-selling GT series watch line."

"Today, our board approved a $20 million share repurchase program." Mr. Huang added, "The Share Repurchase Program is well aligned with our commitment to maximizing value for all of our stakeholders and reflects the Company's confidence in its sustainable growth and long-term strategy, supported by the strong balance sheet and cash position."

Chief Financial Officer, Leon Deng, added "In addition to the strong growth of the Company's own branded products, third quarter topline performance reflected the different timing for the launch of Xiaomi's new Mi Band in the second quarter this year, as well as impacts of supply chain slowdowns and chip shortages. Despite these challenges, we successfully managed to continue our expense control, which reduced total operating expenses by 31.2%."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary



















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended GAAP in millions, except for percentages

and per share/ADS amounts

Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020[1]

Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020[1] Revenue RMB

1,606.1 2,235.1

4,588.5 4,460.8 Revenue US$

249.3 329.2

712.1 657.0 Gross Margin

20.2% 20.6%

21.5% 21.5% Net income attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation RMB

49.3 81.1

101.5 113.5 Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp

Health Corporation RMB[2]

65.5 120.8

168.9 165.5 Diluted net income per share RMB

0.19 0.31

0.38 0.44 Diluted net income per ADS US$

0.11 0.18

0.24 0.26 Adjusted diluted net income per share RMB[3]

0.25 0.46

0.64 0.64 Adjusted diluted net income per ADS US$

0.15 0.27

0.40 0.38 Units Shipped

9.9 15.9

27.8 32.4

[1] The US$ numbers in 2020 are referenced with the prior 6-K disclosures,which translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. [2]Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [3] Adjusted diluted net income is the abbreviation of adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, which is a non-GAAP measure and excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Total units shipped in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 37.7% year-over-year to 9.9 million, compared with 15.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. This was driven by a 45.3% decrease in unit shipments of Xiaomi wearable products partially offset by a 88.9% increase in unit shippments of Amazfit and Zepp branded products.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB1.61 billion ( US$249.3 million ), a decrease of 28.1% from the third quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of decrease in sales of Xiaomi werable products as compared with the same period in 2020, which was due to the different launch time of Mi Band 5 and 6. Meanwhile, the revenue from our self-branded products increased, primarily driven by the sales of the Company's popular premium GT series, basic Bip and Pop models and rugged T-Rex.

Both sequential and year-over-year quarterly revenue changes can be affected by fluctuations in seasonal purchase patterns as well as by the timing of new product introductions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Our Business

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in the third quarter 2021, primarily manifesting as parts and supply chain challenges globally. The market is experiencing shortages of electronic components and chips for different industries, affecting the supply and production cycle for the Company, as well. Zepp Health had increased inventories of some parts, but supply chain delays of certain parts for a month affected production of finished goods. The Company cannot predict the potential, if any, future negative impact on market conditions or the Company's operations.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 20.2%, compared with 20.6% in the same period of 2020. Gross margin and gross profit are affected by product mix as different products have different margin contributions. These changes can also be influenced by the stage of the product in its lifecycle, product iterations and new product introductions.

Research & Development

Research and development expense in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB108.7 million, decreasing 37.1% year-over year, and comprising 6.8% of revenue, versus 7.7% in the same period last year. This reflects effective expense control in R&D activities and compensation from government subsidy. The company optimized its integrated product development process to effectively develop new smart devices and promoted its open platform ZEPP OS to welcome more outside developers to upload their apps and programs on the smart watches.

Sales & Marketing

Sales and Marketing expense in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB90.7 million, decreasing 21.5% year-over-year, and comprising 5.6% of revenue, compared with 5.2% of revenue in the same period in 2020. The decrease was due to effective expense control on marketing expenses while balancing investments to expand sales channels and markets around the world.

General & Administrative

General and Administrative expense was RMB61.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, decreasing 32.0% year-over-year, and comprising 3.9% of revenue, compared with 4.1% in the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the vesting of share-based compensation.

Operating Expenses and Net Income

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB261.3 million, a decrease of RMB118.2 million from the same period in 2020, comprising 16.3% of revenue, compared with 17.0% in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB62.5 million, a decrease of 22.5% from RMB80.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB49.3 million, compared with RMB81.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,229.3 million (US$190.8 million), compared with RMB2,273.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors has approved a share repurchase program whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its shares (including in the form of American depositary shares) over the next 12 months.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.‎

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the management of the Company currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between RMB1.75 billion and RMB2.0 billion, compared with RMB1.97 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This outlook reflects continuing uncertainty pertaining to the potential affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and on electronic component delays, as well as expected sales seasonality of both self-branded and Xiaomi products. It is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, California.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in net income and net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation. or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into US$ solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2021, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

2,273,349

1,229,273

190,780 Restricted cash

2,401

298

46 Term deposit

5,000

5,000

776 Accounts receivable

298,038

415,626

64,504 Amounts due from related parties, current

860,213

761,725

118,218 Inventories, net

1,217,537

1,271,432

197,323 Short-term investments

18,430

19,358

3,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

152,898

204,425

31,726 Total current assets

4,827,866

3,907,137

606,377













Property, plant and equipment, net

124,619

142,810

22,164 Intangible asset, net

145,213

138,570

21,506 Goodwill

62,515

61,733

9,581 Long-term investments

443,986

1,536,659

238,486 Deferred tax assets

120,190

170,650

26,484 Other non-current assets

28,165

20,101

3,120 Non-current operating lease right-of-use assets

151,165

118,479

18,388 Total assets

5,903,719

6,096,139

946,106

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,951,335

1,330,946

206,560 Advance from customers

42,502

45,039

6,990 Amount due to related parties, current

11,185

62,481

9,697 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

252,275

189,993

29,486 Income tax payables

27,706

38,703

6,007 Short-term bank borrowings

504,671

458,000

71,080 Total current liabilities

2,789,674

2,125,162

329,820 Deferred tax liabilities

22,374

25,568

3,968 Long-term borrowing

60,000

726,865

112,808 Other non-current liabilities

185,168

229,670

35,644 Non-current operating lease liabilities

116,245

82,699

12,835 Total liabilities

3,173,461

3,189,964

495,075

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Equity











Ordinary shares

157

159

25 Additional paid-in capital

1,552,109

1,629,644

252,917 Accumulated retained earnings

1,133,368

1,234,855

191,646 Accumulated other comprehensive income

44,624

37,768

5,861 Total Zepp Health Corporation shareholders' equity

2,730,258

2,902,426

450,449 Noncontrolling interests

-

3,749

582 Total equity

2,730,258

2,906,175

451,031 Total liabilities and equity

5,903,719

6,096,139

946,106

















Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

















Revenues

2,235,093

1,606,057

249,256

Cost of revenues

(1,775,017)

(1,282,308)

(199,011)

Gross profit

460,076

323,749

50,245

Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing

(115,617)

(90,703)

(14,077)

General and administrative

(90,987)

(61,908)

(9,608)

Research and development

(172,891)

(108,663)

(16,864)

Total operating expenses

379,495

261,274

40,549

Operating income

80,581

62,475

9,696

Other income and expenses:













Interest income

10,330

3,573

555

Interest expense

(7,539)

(13,490)

(2,094)

Other income, net

1,785

1,742

270

Gain from fair value change of long-term investment

3,304

-

-

Income before income tax and income from equity method

investment

88,461

54,300

8,427

Income tax expenses

(8,437)

(6,229)

(967)

Income before loss from equity method investments

80,024

48,071

7,460

Net income from equity method investments

2,472

996

155

Net income

82,496

49,067

7,615

Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,422

(278)

(43)

Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

81,074

49,345

7,658

Net income per share attributable to Zepp Health Corporation













Basic income per ordinary share

0.33

0.20

0.03

Diluted income per ordinary share

0.31

0.19

0.03

















Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)













ADS – basic

1.30

0.78

0.12

ADS – diluted

1.24

0.74

0.11

















Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income

per share Ordinary share – basic

248,748,630

252,495,778

252,495,778

Ordinary share – diluted

260,829,357

266,301,240

266,301,240





























Zepp Health Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

81,074

49,345

7,658 Share-based compensation expenses

39,723

16,131

2,503 Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation [2]

120,797

65,476

10,161













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

Zepp Health Corporation











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

0.49

0.26

0.04 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

0.46

0.25

0.04













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

1.94

1.04

0.16 ADS – diluted

1.85

0.98

0.15













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing adjusted net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

248,748,630

252,495,778

252,495,778 Ordinary share – diluted

260,829,357

266,301,240

266,301,240













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Selling and marketing

556

291

45 General and administrative

21,033

9,036

1,402 Research and development

18,134

6,804

1,056 Total

39,723

16,131

2,503

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues

4,460,828

4,588,461

712,118 Cost of revenues

(3,502,809)

(3,603,471)

(559,250) Gross profit

958,019

984,990

152,868 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

(241,802)

(286,176)

(44,414) General and administrative

(197,293)

(193,641)

(30,053) Research and development

(408,434)

(421,297)

(65,384) Total operating expenses

847,529

901,114

139,851 Operating income

110,490

83,876

13,017 Other income and expenses:











Investment income

-

13,507

2,096 Interest income

31,668

13,826

2,146 Interest expense

(16,312)

(30,480)

(4,730) Other income, net

2,540

4,027

625 Gain from fair value change of long-term investment

4,597

-

- Income before income tax and income from equity method

investment

132,983

84,756

13,154 Income tax expenses

(12,956)

(10,238)

(1,589) Income before loss from equity method investments

120,027

74,518

11,565 Net income/(loss) from equity method investments

(5,471)

26,289

4,080 Net income

114,556

100,807

15,645 Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,007

(681)

(106) Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

113,549

101,488

15,751 Net income per share attributable to Zepp Health Corporation











Basic income per ordinary share

0.46

0.40

0.06 Diluted income per ordinary share

0.44

0.38

0.06













Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

1.83

1.61

0.25 ADS – diluted

1.75

1.54

0.24













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income per share Ordinary share – basic

248,080,549

251,707,456

251,707,456 Ordinary share – diluted

259,723,569

264,369,709

264,369,709

























Zepp Health Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

113,549

101,488

15,751 Share-based compensation expenses

51,936

67,431

10,465 Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation [2]

165,485

168,919

26,216













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

Zepp Health Corporation











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

0.67

0.67

0.10 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

0.64

0.64

0.10













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

2.67

2.68

0.42 ADS – diluted

2.55

2.56

0.40













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing adjusted net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

248,080,549

251,707,456

251,707,456 Ordinary share – diluted

259,723,569

264,369,709

264,369,709













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

(54)

-

- Selling and marketing

1,820

7,311

1,135 General and administrative

28,963

23,257

3,609 Research and development

21,207

36,863

5,721 Total

51,936

67,431

10,465

