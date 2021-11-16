Xplornet Enterprise Solutions Selects Alianza to Power Its New Comprehensive, Voice-First UCaaS Solution

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, provider of the leading full-stack cloud communications platform for service providers, today announced that Xplornet Enterprise Solutions, the largest rural-focused Internet service provider in Canada, has selected Alianza to be the backbone of its new business cloud communications offering. This new voice-first UCaaS solution allows Xplornet business customers to meet the diverse and changing communications needs of workers in remote, in-office, or hybrid work environments, while also providing frontline workers the advanced solutions they need to communicate more effectively in the digital age.

(PRNewsfoto/Alianza Inc.)

Built with mobility and team collaboration in mind, Xplornet Enterprise Solutions' robust and flexible cloud-based solution is an all-in-one communication suite that enables business customers to talk, chat, meet, and share across their devices. With the new offering, Enterprise customers can access their business voice features through Cymbus desktop and mobile applications which provide a seamless interface for accessing calls, voicemails, chat functions, and video collaboration tools. Business customers no longer need to rely on additional applications for communication like Slack, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams, as Cymbus offers all the communication tools business users need in one solution.

Features and benefits for consumer and business users include:

Provisioned Settings. Cloud provisioning simplifies and shortens deployment time. Users simply download the app and sign in using their credentials.

Instant Messaging. 1:1 chat and group message rooms help teams to communicate without long email threads.

Desktop and Mobile App. Xplornet customers experience seamless communication whether they're at a desk, on the move, or working from home.

Recognizing the growing demand for unified, voice-first business communications, Xplornet Enterprise Solutions looked for turnkey solutions that would enable them to rapidly expand and evolve their service offerings as customer expectations continue to evolve. Several important factors were considered during the search, including carrier-grade reliability and security, flexibility, scalability, and remote deployment. After a comprehensive search, Alianza was selected.

"Alianza's new Cymbus Business Cloud Communications is set to position Xplornet Enterprise Solutions as a leader in Canada's business VoIP solutions market. Like Enterprise Solutions, Alianza recognizes that each business is unique with different requirements. The scalable, customizable and easy-to-use features of Cymbus will allow us to deliver another valuable solution to our Enterprise customers." Robbie Zetariuk, Vice President, Xplornet Enterprise Solutions.

Powered by Alianza's agile, easy-to-use cloud communications platform, Business Cloud Communications expands on an already robust set of commercial service offerings for service providers including Business Lines, SIP Trunking, and Business Text Messaging. Business Cloud Communications offers a range of functionalities in three tiers to meet the needs of service providers and their customers. Whether customers simply need phone services or want to enhance communications with mobility and collaboration tools, this single solution does it all. In addition to auto-attendants, extension-to-extension dialing, customizable calling plans, and advanced call handling features, it offers Cymbus™ apps for desktop and mobile devices for communications mobility and collaboration tools for team messaging, video conferencing, and screen sharing.

About Alianza

Alianza delivers the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers. Our proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform offers wholesale residential and business communications services, including voice, video conferencing, collaboration, text messaging, and standalone UC softphones. Our team of experts are passionate about transforming communications delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers worldwide. As a result of the platform's exceptional quality and always-on availability, our service providers can innovate quickly and address the evolving demands of their end user customers in a way that is easy to manage, easy to consume, and highly profitable.

Learn more about our solutions at alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Xplornet

Xplornet is devoted to connecting rural Canadians who live in remote areas with an online experience comparable to what can be found in Canada's biggest cities. Through our dedication to coverage improvements and enhancements to the speed and reliability of our networks, Xplornet is now an industry leader in high-speed Internet in rural regions.

Learn more about their solutions at enterprise.xplornet.com and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact

Hanna Miller

Vice President, Marketing

pr@alianza.com

Kathleen Keith for Alianza

(707) 529-4507

kkeith@redshift.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alianza Inc