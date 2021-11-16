Skullcandy and Mimi Hearing Technologies Partner to Foster Hearing Health Skullcandy's Grind Fuel Earbud users can adapt the audio signal to their unique hearing ability through Mimi Sound Personalization

BERLIN and PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimi Hearing Technologies, the global leader in hearing wellbeing, announced today a new partnership with Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand. Starting today, Skullcandy's new Grind Fuel Earbuds will offer Mimi Sound Personalization and bring users an enhanced listening experience.

Mimi Hearing Technologies, the global leader in hearing wellbeing, seamlessly integrates hearing well-being into headphones and earbuds, allowing users to adapt the audio signal to their unique hearing ability, compensating for less than perfect hearing. This creates an optimized sound experience where listeners can hear more details, better enjoy music and follow dialogue. (PRNewsfoto/Mimi Hearing Technologies)

Mimi's 2019 hearing data found that 55% of the adult population has some type of hearing loss, regardless of age.

Mimi provides inclusive audio by bridging the gap between users' hearing ability and their listening experience. Everyone hears differently, and based on Mimi's 2019 hearing data , 55% of the adult population has some type of hearing loss, which mostly goes unrecognized and untreated for the vast majority of people, regardless of age.

"Skullcandy is known for breaking boundaries for how users experience audio, and with Mimi Sound Personalization this can be taken a step further, where each user's hearing health is a main focus of their listening experience," said Philipp Skribanowitz, Mimi CEO, "Skullcandy and Mimi both share the same commitment to providing users with the latest innovative technology, and we are proud to join forces with our new partner to bring a better and healthier listening experience to Skullcandy users."

Skullcandy's latest collection of true wireless earbuds is led by Grind Fuel, which offers premium features like Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology that allow hands-free voice control and Personal Sound powered by Mimi, for a customizable audio experience.

Here's how the enhanced hearing experience works:

Audio test : Grind Fuel earbud users take a short audio test to dial in their unique sound profile, taking into account individual audio sensitivities shaped by genetics, age, lifestyle and environmental factors.

Custom-tuned earbuds : Mimi seamlessly integrates hearing well-being into headphones and earbuds, allowing users to adapt the audio signal to their unique hearing ability, compensating for less than perfect hearing. This creates an optimized sound experience where listeners can hear more details, better enjoy music and follow dialogue.

Promote hearing health: Personal Sound powered by Mimi products remembers the user's profile each time the earbuds are turned on for a custom experience designed to promote hearing health.

"Skullcandy is dedicated to creating accessible products with meaningful technology for our fans. Supporting individually-tuned and healthy listening habits with Mimi will have a positive, lifelong impact on our fans' enjoyment and well-being," said Jason Hodell, Skullcandy CEO. "Partnering with Mimi is a wonderful example of this core mission coming to life."

For more information on Skullcandy, visit Skullcandy.com. For more information on Mimi, visit Mimi.io

About Mimi Hearing Technologies

Founded in 2014 in Berlin, Mimi Hearing Technologies is a world-leading provider of digital healthcare hearing tests and hearing-ability-based sound personalization. Born out of years of scientific research, Mimi aims to give listeners the best possible audio experience driven by a commitment to hearing health across any device tailored to the individual listener. Mimi wants to create a world where hearing is no longer a barrier to interaction and enjoyment. The company's website can be found at https://mimi.io

Mimi products and integrations have won numerous international awards, including the EISA Best Buy OLED TV (2021-2022) for sound personalization in TP Vision Philips TV, the CES Innovation Award (2019 & 2018) for sound personalization in Beyerdynamic headphones, the SATVISION Innovation Prize (2018) for sound optimization in Loewe TVs, the Sonar+D Award for Innovation (2017), StartUps & Developer Award at the San Francisco Music Tech Summit (2017) and the IFA Berlin Prize for Audio Innovation (2017).

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

1 The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, based on Stereo Headphone Dollar Share and Unit Share YTD July 31, 2021.

2.The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, based on True Wireless Earbuds Dollar Share and Unit Share YTD July 31, 2021.

