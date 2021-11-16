PureWest's second ESG report demonstrates the company's progress toward becoming the most responsible and profitable natural gas company in North America.

PureWest Proudly Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report PureWest's second ESG report demonstrates the company's progress toward becoming the most responsible and profitable natural gas company in North America.

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureWest Energy, LLC, is pleased to release its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which highlights many of the company's 2020 sustainability achievements and demonstrates progress toward PureWest's goal of becoming the most responsible and profitable natural gas company in North America.

While the COVID-19 pandemic presented unforeseen challenges throughout the industry in 2020, PureWest prioritized the health and safety of its employees and contractors while remaining committed to customer needs and programs surrounding sustainability and ESG.

As the top natural gas producer in Wyoming, PureWest takes seriously its leadership role when it comes to environmental stewardship, safety, serving our communities, and prioritizing our people. A few highlights from this year's report include:

0.04% methane intensity rate in 2020

100% recycled water used in completions for past 10 years

Zero motor vehicle accidents for second year in a row, with more than 2.6 million miles driven between employees and contractors

Zero COVID-19 workplace transmissions

More than $112,000 in charitable donations to a wide variety of community partners

Developed employee-initiated resource groups focused on key issues: diversity and inclusion, wellness, and mental health

"At PureWest, we hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard when it comes to our operations," said Chris Valdez, CEO of PureWest. "That includes our commitment to environmental stewardship, the safety and wellbeing of our people, and the communities in which we live and operate. We are deeply dedicated to making progress toward our goals of achieving ever-higher ESG performance because we know it matters to our customers, our employees, and our communities. We are pleased to share our progress with the release of this year's report."

Building on the progress made during the 2020 calendar year, PureWest recently announced the first sale of its carbon-neutral responsibly sourced gas (RSG), which is being used to fuel transit buses in Washington State.

Last quarter, PureWest received a platinum rating for 90 of its wells on two pads through the independent evaluation company, Project Canary. Through its comprehensive evaluation of PureWest's operations, Project Canary found that PureWest represents their "best-in-class" tier, which comprises the top 10% of peers. PureWest also received the "Low-methane Verified Attribute Rating" on the certified wells and conducts continuous and independent monitoring of methane emissions at the well pads. PureWest plans to certify an additional 779 wells on 38 pads by the end of 2021.

In addition, given the company's focus on ESG performance, operational transparency, robust risk management and value creation for its stakeholders, PureWest announced a partnership with Enverus in August, to utilize the company's ESG™ Analytics platform.

About PureWest

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. PureWest controls more than 126,000 gross (115,000 net) acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields. Additional information is available at PureWest.com.

