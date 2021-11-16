Bandwidth's Strong Momentum in Healthcare Powers the Telehealth Transformation, from Large Enterprises to App Developers Single, unified source for messaging, communications and patient engagement enables the digital transformation of healthcare and a better patient experience

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced continued strong momentum in the healthcare space as the company powers the telehealth digital communications transformation--from large enterprises to app developers.

Telehealth offers an opportunity to reinvent care--and Bandwidth provides the tools to deliver a better, more engaging patient experience with a full suite of communication solutions including messaging, voice calling, video and more.

"Bandwidth's value to healthcare providers is our ability to offer a single, unified software platform for all their patient digital engagement needs," said Brad Roldan, Vice President of Product at Bandwidth. "With a full suite of communication solutions including messaging, voice calling, video and more, Bandwidth provides the tools to deliver a better, more engaging patient experience."

While the global pandemic accelerated adoption of digital patient communications, telehealth is here to stay. It now offers an opportunity to reinvent care, leading to "improved healthcare access, outcomes and affordability," according to McKinsey.(1) By 2023, GartnerⓇ estimates that "virtual encounters will exceed face-to-face care delivery encounters, resulting in a dramatic realignment of clinical care and health IT."(2) Meanwhile, patients want more digital communication, especially text messaging, from their healthcare provider--and age is less and less of a barrier to electronic forms of communication, according to a 2021 HIMSS survey sponsored by SR Health.(3)

To enable this digital transformation, Bandwidth is trusted by hospital systems, health and life sciences customers to move legacy telephony to the cloud and leverage Bandwidth messaging, voice, and 911 in mission-critical use cases--including patient appointment reminders and scheduling, prescription dosing and refill pickup, vaccine notification, medical billing and intake forms, and virtual waiting rooms. All of this is backed by Bandwidth's team of experts, who help the healthcare space navigate complex and changing communications rules and regulations in an effort to provide customers with the solutions that are best for them and their patients.

As a result, Bandwidth has become the platform of choice for some of the largest and most innovative healthcare enterprises. For example, a $16 billion, Fortune 200 managed care provider on the front lines of patient communication recently selected Bandwidth to move its contact center operations to the cloud. Bandwidth was uniquely able to power the customer's entire communications stack--and provide tools and automation to manage the system without requiring special telecom expertise.

Bandwidth also powers some of the leading patient engagement app developers, including Providertech, Solutionreach, Weave and Yosi Health. Yosi Health helps healthcare providers reduce patient no-show rates and increase confirmation rates using Bandwidth's software platform and messaging APIs.

More information about Bandwidth's healthcare-specific offerings, including a fact sheet on creating a better healthcare experience and other resources, is available here .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a leading global enterprise cloud communications company that helps connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging, and emergency services. Backed by a global network of more than 60 countries reaching over 90 percent of GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider to offer a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

