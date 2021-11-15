XRHealth Launches Crowdfunding Campaign, Offering Stock in its Pioneering Virtual Clinics for At-Home Health Care Through VR/AR

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the leader in the extended reality telehealth therapeutic market, announced today the launch of a crowdfunding campaign offering stock in its pioneering Virtual Clinics, which provide at-home medical treatments through Virtual Reality (VR/AR) and digital health technologies. XRHealth integrates immersive VR/AR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution enabling patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their homes.

The campaign offers an opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing telehealth market. According to McKinsey & Company, the healthcare industry has seen a " massive acceleration " in telehealth use in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare providers report seeing 50 to 175 times more patients via telehealth than they did pre-pandemic, while 46 percent of US patients have now embraced telehealth visits, compared to 11 percent in 2019.

"What was a $26 billion market last year is now projected to hit the $70 billion mark by 2026," notes Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth, citing recent research on telehealth marketing trends . "Remote healthcare is growing rapidly around the world because it meets the needs of so many healthcare consumers. For example, outpatient care can be impossible for patients who are immune-compromised or live in remote areas, or patients who need constant treatment for chronic conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. As telehealth becomes hugely important, our technology is already bringing patient care into the future adding 3D capabilities. We believe in accessibility to all, bringing telehealth to everyone, no matter where they are and also want the public to have the opportunity to invest and take part in our journey from an early stage. "

Through its unique Virtual Clinics, XRHealth is reinventing virtual on-demand care, with a focus on three main therapeutic areas: pain management, neurological disorders, and behavioral health. The company uses proprietary FDA-registered medical virtual reality (VR/AR) applications and partners with VR/AR health companies to deliver at-home care. As patients engage in virtual treatment, the platform shares quantitative data in real time with medical providers who can then adjust therapy as needed, accelerating recovery. The applications are safe, flexible, customizable, and consider the psychology of each patient, enabling a tailor-made treatment.

XRHealth is now offering the public a chance to buy XRHealth's stocks through February 9, 2022. To date, XRHealth has raised $20M from Venture capital firms, AARP , grants, and previous successful crowdfunding campaigns.

XRHealth operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Clinics, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/ .

