Revasum to participate in 10th Annual December CEO Summit

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor technology and equipment firm Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS, 'Revasum' or 'the Company') announces its participation in the 10th Annual December CEO Summit on 8 December 2021 in San Francisco, CA.

Rebecca Shooter-Dodd, Revasum President and CEO

Revasum President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca Shooter-Dodd, will represent the Company at the CEO Summit, being held at the St Regis Hotel.

Ms. Shooter-Dodd and Revasum's VP of Worldwide Sales & Marketing, Chris Sloan, will also be attending the SEMICON West conference being held concurrently from 7 - 9 December.

Revasum's CEO Summit presentation materials will be made available on the website's Investor Centre https://investors.revasum.com/Investor-Centre/.

About The 10th Annual December CEO Summit

The December CEO Summit is an in-person event hosted by executive management teams from 11 participating companies and features a 'round-robin' format consisting of small group meetings.

The management teams confirmed to host the CEO Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu (COHU), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO), and Revasum (RVS.AX) and Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX).

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.

Contacts for 10th Annual December CEO Summit

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Claire E. McAdams CEO Summit Co-Chair

Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (508) 826-4573

Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email loiye@aerogel.com

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WAS AUTHORIZED FOR RELEASE BY THE PRESIDENT AND CEO

Company Contact

Media Contact Rebecca Shooter-Dodd

Jane Munday President and Chief Executive Officer

FTI Consulting rebecca.shooter-dodd@revasum.com

jane.munday@fticonsulting.com +1 (805) 541-6424

+61 488 400 248

About Revasum

Revasum (ARBN: 629 268 533) specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment used for the global semiconductor industry. Revasum's equipment helps drive advanced manufacturing technology for critical growth markets, including automotive, IoT, and 5G. Our product portfolio includes state of the art equipment for the grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization processes used to manufacture devices for those key end markets. All of Revasum's equipment is designed and developed in close collaboration with our customers. Learn how we create the equipment that generates the technology of today and tomorrow, visit www.revasum.com

